The Queen: Crowds gather on Shankill Road to pay tribute

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th February 2022 Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last week. People gathered at the Platinum Jubilee mural on Crimea Street off the Shankill Road, west Belfast. The service which seen a band play, a wreath being laid with a lone piper. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th February 2022 Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last week. People gathered at the Platinum Jubilee mural on Crimea Street off the Shankill Road, west Belfast. The service which seen a band play, a wreath being laid with a lone piper. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th February 2022 Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last week. People gathered at the Platinum Jubilee mural on Crimea Street off the Shankill Road, west Belfast. The service which seen a band play, a wreath being laid with a lone piper. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th February 2022 Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last week. People gathered at the Platinum Jubilee mural on Crimea Street off the Shankill Road, west Belfast. The service which seen a band play, a wreath being laid with a lone piper. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th February 2022 Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last week. People gathered at the Platinum Jubilee mural on Crimea Street off the Shankill Road, west Belfast. The service which seen a band play, a wreath being laid with a lone piper. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th February 2022 Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last week. People gathered at the Platinum Jubilee mural on Crimea Street off the Shankill Road, west Belfast. The service which seen a band play, a wreath being laid with a lone piper. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th February 2022 Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last week. People gathered at the Platinum Jubilee mural on Crimea Street off the Shankill Road, west Belfast. The service which seen a band play, a wreath being laid with a lone piper. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th February 2022 Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last week. People gathered at the Platinum Jubilee mural on Crimea Street off the Shankill Road, west Belfast. The service which seen a band play, a wreath being laid with a lone piper. Seven-year-old Scarlett Marno pictured at the service. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th February 2022 Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last week. People gathered at the Platinum Jubilee mural on Crimea Street off the Shankill Road, west Belfast. The service which seen a band play, a wreath being laid with a lone piper. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th February 2022 Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last week. People gathered at the Platinum Jubilee mural on Crimea Street off the Shankill Road, west Belfast. The service which seen a band play, a wreath being laid with a lone piper. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Crowd at the Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Hundreds of the late Queen’s most loyal subjects gathered in Belfast last night to pay tribute to the monarch.

The Greater Shankill Service of Thanksgiving saw old and young gather at a mural dedicated to Elizabeth II, where they had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee only a few months earlier.

Orangemen in their sashes were joined by young children holding candles or using their mobile phone torches during the reading of poetry.

Prayers and hymns were said and sung, while a lone piper played a lament.

A wreath was also laid, followed by hundreds of floral tributes that formed a carpet of flowers in front of the mural of the young Queen titles The People’s Monarch.

Elsewhere, a service of remembrance and thanksgiving was held last night in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh.

With the cathedral full to capacity for the inter-church service, the Rev Dr Heather Morris, General Secretary of the Methodist Church, spoke about the Queen’s life.

She encouraged those attending to draw on the late monarch’s example and share stories of humour, kindness and courage.

St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh

“There are those in this c hurch who have shown that same quality of courageous leadership. This society needs more of us who are willing to take brave steps so that reconciliation takes root,” she said.

"If we are to build a peace that is lasting, a society in which all find welcome and value, in which all can flourish.”

She added: “So let’s tell our stories of Her Majesty and find ourselves smiling, weeping, encouraged, challenged.

"Let’s tell our stories of the God in whom she placed her deepest trust, the God whose spirit enabled her.”

Earlier this week, the Anglican Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell spoke at a service in St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast attended by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Stormont leaders.

He told those attending that “faithfulness, care, dutifulness, love and devotion” were all key aspects of the Queen’s reign.

“All of these could be employed to describe her relationship with Northern Ireland, with patience binding them all together, but paying attention especially to what she said most recently, the word which I think will be most associated with Queen Elizabeth and Ireland, north and south, is reconciliation.”

He also said the Queen “followed where Jesus led, as women often have in the elusive and unfinished work of reconciliation here in Ireland”.