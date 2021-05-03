The senior citizens who are as old as Northern Ireland itself... Centenarians recall growing up in the newly partitioned country

As Northern Ireland celebrates a century, so too do some of its citizens who were born as the country came into existence.

Today, May 3, marks 100 years since the Government of Ireland Act 1920 came into force.

It was a difficult birth, and as time has told, it's been a difficult political life.

But while the partition of Ireland has not been seen as a universal cause for celebration, there's little doubt that what the creation of the new state did was provide new opportunities for the young people of the time.

At the weekend, a poll for the Belfast Telegraph revealed that six in 10 voters in Northern Ireland would be uncomfortable about transferring to the Republic's health service.

And "the Union," wrote political editor Suzanne Breen, "would be better served by making strong economic arguments for its preservation."

Health and wealth, those two staples of an attractive lifestyle, were as important 100 years ago as they are today.

Born to a Methodist family in Co Cavan in 1921, Randal Young Black was typical of many ambitious young men who seized the opportunities presented by the birth of Northern Ireland.

The partition of the island was barely a month old when the farming family from the townland of Gartbratten welcomed a young Randal to the changing landscape, and though it was nearly three decades before he made the decision to move across the border - setting up home in Bangor, Co Down - Randal said the opportunity was too good to miss.

Still a proud alumnus of Cavan Royal School, Randal had gone on to the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin where he had qualified as a dentist.

"When the NHS was being formed in 1948, just when I was qualifying, it seemed such a good chance for someone like me," he said. "I never looked back."

"I remember having great neighbours growing up in Cavan though," said Randal, who still lives in Bangor where he set up his dental practice.

There was no sense of leaving a Catholic country behind to find comfort in a place where there was a Protestant majority.

"We were Methodists, but Catholic, Protestant, there was no bother in those days.

"I have no regrets of making the move from south to north," he said. "It was all about the job prospects. A new country, a new life, a new family, they were exciting times."

Randal will celebrate his 100th birthday on May 28. As for whether Northern Ireland will celebrate another 100 years, he wasn't quite so sure. "Let's say I don't think anything will change in my lifetime!" he joked.

Vi McMullen was another to make the decision to start her newly married life in a newly founded country.

Now a resident at Richmond Nursing Home in Holywood, she is set to celebrate her 100th birthday on June 1. Originally from the fishing village of Portgordon in the north of Scotland, she was quickly charmed to the delights of Northern Ireland by her husband, Fred, who just couldn't wait to come home.

The couple had met and married in India during the Second World War, where Fred, born in Cultra in 1919, had been serving as a vet and Vi had been with the army as a nurse.

"After the war they came back to Britain and lived in East Anglia for a while," said Vi's son, Gordon. "But my mum will tell you that dad always talked about the rolling hills and as his parents still lived in Cultra, he brought his new wife back to Northern Ireland and they never looked back," he said.

The youngest of three children, Gordon McMullen said his mum had always talked about his father's love for Northern Ireland.

"She always tells me it was the rolling hillside and the views of the mountains that brought him back," he said.

"The opportunities of a new country were obviously there, but my mother chose to leave nursing behind and bring up her family. It was a lovely place to bring up a family."