The task ahead is great, but I have the vision: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to be new DUP leader replacing Poots

Only one name put forward

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been declared the new leader of the DUP.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is set to be the new leader of the DUP after nominations for the post closed with the Lagan Valley MP the only candidate to have put his name forward for the post.

The vacancy arose after Edwin Poots resigned following a 21-day stint in the position he took over from Arlene Foster.

It’s a dramatic turnaround in the space of just a few weeks after Sir Jeffrey (58) lost the last leadership election to Mr Poots on May 14 by 19 votes to 17.

DUP chairman Lord Morrow said he had received one valid nomination for the leadership from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

“Following the completion of our party processes Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP will be the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party,” he said.

“The last number of weeks has been difficult for the Party and mistakes have been made. Now is the time to move forward in a spirit of humility and mindful that our focus must be on serving the people whom we represent. I look forward to the challenges of rebuilding and reconnecting in the time ahead.”

The party’s fifth leader, Sir Jeffrey said the task ahead of him was significant.

“The task ahead is great. I do not underestimate the challenge, but I know the overwhelming majority of people who live here want Northern Ireland to keep moving forward.

“I have the vision to lead unionism into its second century, by embracing those who believe in a Northern Ireland where people of all identities and none can live, work and raise their family,” he said,

He continued: “To that end, I will be speaking with the Prime Minister at the earliest opportunity to emphasise that it is not realistic to expect stability when every unionist representative in the devolved institutions opposes the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The Government and those who claim to be protectors of peace and stability, must step up and deal with the Protocol in a manner which respects the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“I will play my part but the Government and Brussels must step up and recognise the flaws of the Protocol and how it was foisted upon Northern Ireland.”

The DUP has been in disarray since Mr Poots took the reins of the party. A deal agreed with Sinn Fein and the Westminster government to ensure Paul Givan became First Minister brought his leadership to an abrupt end when the majority of party MPs and MLAs revolted against the deal.

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, Mr Poots confirmed he supported Sir Jeffrey to lead the DUP but added he will face “significant challenges” in uniting the party.

Potential new leaders were required to submit their nomination in writing with the support of a proposer and a seconder to DUP chairman Lord Morrow by midday on Tuesday. A result will be confirmed on Saturday.

MLAs and MPs are entitled to take part if there is a vote. The contest in May was the first DUP leadership election in the party’s 50-year history.