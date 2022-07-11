The Twelfth 2022: Bin collection days and recycling centre closures in Northern Ireland

Thousands of people throughout Northern Ireland will be taking time off to enjoy the annual Twelfth celebrations.

Due to the bank holiday there will be some disruption to council services.

Here is a some information about changes to refuse collection days and opening hours for recycling centres over the July holiday period.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

REFUSE COLLECTION:

Antrim household and recycling bin collections will now operate on Friday, July 15.

Newtownabbey household and recycling bin collections will operate on the following day of normal collection:

Collections normally collected on Tuesday July 12, will be collected on Wednesday, July 13.

Collections normally collected on Wednesday July 13, will be collected on Thursday, July 14.

Collections normally collected on Thursday July 14, will be collected on Friday, July 15.

Collections normally collected on Friday July 14, will be collected on Saturday, July 16.

Wheelie Boxes normally collected on Tuesday July 12 were collected on Saturday, July 9.

RECYCLING:

All five Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Tuesday, July 12 only.

Ards & North Down Borough Council

REFUSE COLLECTION:

Due to the Bank Holidays above, the following schedule has been arranged.

Please make sure your container is set out for collection on the appropriate day by 7:00am. Please park as responsibly as possible to allow our vehicles to access your streets and help us deliver this important front line service.

Normal Collection Date Due on, Will be collected on

Monday 11 July 2022, Monday 11 July 2022

Tuesday 12 July 2022, Wednesday 13 July 2022

Wednesday 13 July 2022, Thursday 14 July 2022

Thursday 14 July 2022, Friday 15 July 2022

RECYCLING:

Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) at Balloo, Ballygowan, Comber, Donaghadee, Holywood, Kircubbin, Millisle, Newtownards and Portaferry will be CLOSED on July 12 and 13.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

REFUSE COLLECTION:

Bin collections due to take place on Tuesday, July 12, took place on Saturday, July 9.

Similarly, its bin collections due on Wednesday, July 13 will now take place on Saturday, July 16.

Collections of kerbside boxes and food caddies due to take place on Tuesday, July 14 will take place as normal.

RECYCLING:

Recycling centres will close on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

Belfast City Council

REFUSE COLLECTION:

Bins due for collection on Tuesday, July 12 were collected over Saturday July 9 or Sunday, July 10. Bryson recycling boxes were collected on Saturday, July 9.

Bins due for collection on Wednesday, July 13 will be collected over Saturday, July 16 or Sunday, July 17. Bryson recycling collections due on Wednesday, July 13 will be as normal.

All recycling centres and civic amenity sites will be closed on Tuesday 12 July.

RECYCLING

On Wednesday 13 July Blackstaff and Palmerston Road recycling centres are open from 9am to 5pm. Last entry is at 4.45pm. All other sites closed.

On Thursday 14 July all sites are open as normal.

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

REFUSE COLLECTION:

Bin collections scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 took place on Saturday, July 9, except Limavady area which will be Friday, July 8.

Bin collections will take place as normal on Wednesday, July 13. Householders are reminded to present their bin no later than 7am on day of collection.

RECYCLING:

Household recycling centres will be closed on Tuesday, July 12 and reopen on Wednesday, July 13.

Derry City & Strabane District Council

REFUSE COLLECTION AND RECYCLING:

Bin Collections will remain as normal over the July 12 Bank Holiday.

Please leave your bin out as normal. Refuse Collection services and Recycling Centres across the City and District will continue as normal on Tuesday.

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council

REFUSE COLLECTION:

Bin collection service will operate as normal over the holiday period.

RECYCLING:

Recyling centres closed on July 12 are:

Belleek Recycling Centre

Dromore, Fintona and Carrickmore Recycling Centres

Drummee Recycling Centre

Garrison Recycling Centre

Gortrush Recycling Centre

Kesh, Lisbellaw, Newtownbutler and Rosslea Recycling Centres

Irvinestown, Lisnaskea, Tempo and Kinawley Recycling Centres

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

REFUSE COLLECTION:

Bin Collections (Landfill, Mixed Dry Recycling & Brown Bins)

Normal Collection Date, Alternative Collection Date

Tuesday July 12, Alternative collection Saturday 9th July

Wednesday July 13 , Alternative collection Saturday 16th July

Kerbie & Wheelie Box Collections

Normal Collection Date, Alternative Collection Date

Tuesday, July 12, Alternative collection Saturday 9th July

Wednesday, July 13, Collection as normal

RECYCLING:

The Council’s Household Recycling Centres at The Cutts, Derriaghy; Drumlough, Dromara Road, Hillsborough and Carryduff Recycling Centre will be closed on July 12 and 13.

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council

REFUSE COLLECTION:

Ballymena area:

July 12 - collection on Saturday 9 July

July 13 - as normal

Larne area:

July 12 - collection on Saturday, July 9

July 13 - collection on Saturday, July 16

Carrickfergus area:

July 12 - collection Saturday, July 9

July 13* - collection Saturday, July 16

*Due to unforeseen circumstances collection are now required on this date.

All bins should be presented by 7.30am.

RECYCLING:

Household Recycling Centres are closed on Tuesday July 12, and will reopen on Wednesday, July 13.

Mid Ulster Council

REFUSE COLLECTIONS:

There will be no bin collections on Tuesday, July 12. Bins due for collection on this day were collected on Saturday, July 9.

All bin collections will take place as normal on Wednesday, July 13.

Remember to leave your bin at the kerb by 7.30am.

RECYCLING:

All recycling centres are closed on Tuesday, July 12 and will reopen on Wednesday, July 13.

Newry, Mourne & Down District Council

REFUSE COLLECTION:

All refuse collection and commercial waste collections will take place as normal on the Bank Holiday Tuesday 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

RECYCLING:

All Household Recycling Centres will be OPEN as normal on the Bank Holiday Tuesday 12 and Wednesday, July 13.