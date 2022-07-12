The Twelfth 2022: Celebrations return across Northern Ireland - as it happened

The annual Twelfth celebrations have returned to their normal format following the pandemic and hundreds of thousands of people are enjoying the festivities.

The annual Orange Order parades take place to celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, with this year marking the 332nd anniversary of the event. The Orange Order expected up to half-a-million people would take part in 18 band parades and demonstrations across the province.

This is the first year in recent times that BBC NI are not broadcasting live coverage, with the corporation instead showing an hour-long highlights programme on Tuesday evening.

GB News instead provided live coverage from Armagh city between 11am and 12 noon. Dame Arlene Foster was praised for her anchoring performance while Charlie Lawson was out on the street, with Mrs Foster joking that the ex-Coronation Street actor was "disrupting the parade" as he chatted to those taking part.

Here's our this year's Twelfth unfolded: