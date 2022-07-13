The Twelfth 2022: Co Tyrone Orange Lodge says ‘egg attack’ targeting young children and vehicles ‘spoiled’ their day

A Co Tyrone Orange Lodge has condemned an alleged attack at their premises on Tuesday after eggs were reported to have been thrown at a number of children and vehicles.

Coalisland Faith Defenders LOL 93 and the Jubilee Accordion Band said the incident happened at around 5.30pm after they returned from the main county Twelfth demonstration.

They said four young children between the ages of five and nine-years-old were targeted by three teenagers while they were playing outside the hall.

The teenagers were also said to be responsible for damaging four vehicles belonging to those in the lodge and band.

A spokesperson for the lodge confirmed there were no injuries or damage to the vehicles caused but explained the incident had “spoiled” the day.

They offered to meet the teenagers allegedly involved in a bid to explain to them the impact of the incident.

“Thankfully no major injuries were caused or damage to vehicles were sustained,” a spokesperson for the lodge said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“For over 120 years, our Orange Lodge and band in Coalisland have celebrated our culture and heritage with little or no trouble.

“This unsavoury incident has spoiled what was an excellent day demonstrating with our fellow brethren, sisters, and band members at the main Twelfth demonstration.

“It is important we don’t criminalise young people. Through education, we are able to understand each other’s traditions.

“Therefore, we would welcome the opportunity to meet with those involved and explain to them why our tradition and culture is important to us and that everyone respects this allowing us to celebrate in peace without the fear of violence or damage.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine also condemned the alleged incident.

Writing on Twitter she said: “What is wrong with some in society that they can not allow people to celebrate culture and identity? To attack children. Maybe there is now a culture to demean what we hold dear.

"Some shared future that is. Hopefully politicians are quick to condemn the now numerous incidents.”

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a number of teenage males had thrown eggs towards younger children and parked cars outside an Orange Hall in Birneys Square, Coalisland, at around 5.15pm on Tuesday 12th July.

" None of the children were reported to have been hit, however, several of the cars were struck, but not left permanently damaged.

" Enquiries are ongoing and police would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact officers at Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1652 12/07/22.

" A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”