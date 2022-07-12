The Twelfth 2022: Where are the main parade venues across Northern Ireland?

The Twelfth is almost upon us but where are the main demonstrations taking place?

Here’s all you need to know:

Armagh

The largest demonstration, 11 District Lodges will be on parade in Armagh, with 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 brethren taking part.

They will be joined by ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.

The main parade, headed by Tassagh Silver Band and Tassagh True Blues LOL 49, will commence at approximately 10am.

By 12.30pm, all Districts should be in the Demonstration Field at Hamiltonsbawn Road with the return parade from 3pm.

Belfast

The parade leaves Belfast Orange Hall, at Carlisle Circus, at 10am. As is tradition, the Millar Memorial Flute band will lead the parade along Clifton Street, Donegal Street, Royal Avenue, Castle Junction and Donegall Place to Belfast City Hall.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph shortly before 10.30am and the parade will proceed via Donegall Square West, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral Avenue and Malone Road to Barnett’s Demesne.

Orangemen and women representing nine districts – accompanied by approximately 60 bands – walk the six-mile route.

The return parade leaves at 3.30pm.

Ballymena

Apart from Belfast, this is the only place in Northern Ireland which has a Twelfth demonstration every year.

Twenty-seven lodges and 15 bands will assemble at Waveney Road Car park and leave at 12.30pm for the demonstration field at Ballee Playing Fields.

The return parade gets underway at 4.30pm.

Antrim

Sixty eighty lodges and 60 bands will gather in Antrim.

The parade, which will be led by Murray’s Temperance True Blues LOL 201 and Steeple Defenders Flute Band, will depart from Fountain Hill at 1am for the demonstration field at Castle Road.

The return parade will begin at 4pm.

Bushmills

The most senior Orangeman in Ireland, Edward Stevenson, will join Brethren from 43 lodges representing five districts, plus three lodges from the Ladies’ Association.

The parade will commence at 1pm with the return leg from 3.30pm.

Cullybackey

Sixteen lodges will take part in the ‘Triangle’ parade in Cullybackey.

The parade will assemble at the Methodist Church in Cullybackey from noon in preparation to leave at 12.30pm.

Glenarm

Eleven lodges and their accompanying bands will leave from Shore Road at noon making their way up round Mark Street, down the Vennel and up Straidkilly Road to the field. The return parade will get underway at 4pm.

Magheragall

Upwards of 2,000 Orangemen and women will be on parade in Magheragall for the South Antrim Combine demonstration. Brethren from seven districts will take part.

The parade, covering 1.7 miles, will leave the assembly area in Enterprise Crescent at 11.30am and includes more than 20 bands.

The return parade will commence at 4pm.

Newry

Upwards of 100 lodges, accompanied by around 80 bands, will take part the largest Twelfth parade in Co Down.

Orangemen and women of host district, Newry, will be joined by contemporaries from seven districts.

The parade will assemble at Newry High School, getting underway at noon with the return parade from 4pm.

Greyabbey

The village hosts a Twelfth parade for the first time in more than 50 years.

Over 40 lodges accompanied by 30 bands, three Ladies Lodges and four junior lodges will be led by the Brethren of Greyabbey OL 1592 and Greyabbey Flute Band.

The parade will leave the Assembly Field at Spring Road at noon for the Field in Rosemount Estate behind The Church.

The return parade begins at 4.30pm.

Ballygowan

Some 61 lodges from the five participating districts will be accompanied by around 48 bands.

Leading the parade will be Barnamaghery LOL No. 11 accompanied by Wellington Memorial Silver Band.

The parade leaves Ravara Road at noon, travelling along Saintfield Road, Meadow Way, Oakdale, Prospect Road, Tullygarvan Road, Belfast Road, Saintfield Road and returning to Ravara Road.

The return parade begins at 4.15pm.

Ballymartin

More than 1,000 Orangemen from Mourne District LOL No. 6 will partake in one of the most scenic parades.

The Kilkeel Lodges leave Kilkeel Orange Hall at 10.45am to parade the three miles to Ballymartin. There, they join with the remainder of the District and return to the Demonstration field, with the homeward parade from 4pm.

Enniskillen

The Fermanagh parade traditionally encompasses the entire county. Enniskillen will also play host to visiting lodges from the Republic of Ireland, representing Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan and their bands.

The parade, which will be led by Maguiresbridge District Officers and Maguiresbridge Silver Band, will form up in the Royal British Legion car park, leaving at noon for Castle Car Park.

The return parade leaves at 3.30pm.

Limavady

The 15 Lodges, Ladies Lodge, Junior Lodges and 11 Bands from Limavady District welcome Coleraine and Macosquin Districts, as well as the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge comprising of three Districts, Londonderry, Cumber Claudy and East Donegal.

The parade will leave from Church Street at noon led by Limavady District LOL No.6 for the field at Roemill Road with 40 bands taking part.

The return parade starts at 3.15pm.

Tobermore

Eight districts are on parade, with the parade starting from Golf Driving Range, Maghera Road at noon. The route will be Maghera Road, Main Street and Wood Road to the Demonstration Field.

Castlecaulfield

Up to 40,000 spectators will see Brethren from seven districts and upwards of 70 Lodges and over 50 bands. The main parade will move off at 12.30pm from the Assembly Field situated on the Donaghmore Road, headed by WJ Armstrong Memorial Pipe Band and Lodge LOL 45.

The return parade leaves at 3.30pm.

Aughnacloy

The parade will be moving off at 12.40pm from the Assembly point on the Dungannon Road, in the vicinity of Aughnacloy College/Council Playing Fields, travelling along Moore Street to the Augher Road and will return to the grounds of Aughnacloy College.

The return parade will get underway at 3.30pm.

Omagh

Omagh District LOL No. 11 welcomes five districts, with two local lodges from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and junior lodges and 60 bands.

The parade starts at 12.30pm led by Strabane District and will follow a three-mile route, leaving Campsie Playing Fields, King James Bridge, Dublin Rd, Market St, High St, John St, Church St, George St, High St, Bridge St, Mountjoy Rd, Drumragh Ave, Market St, Campsie Rd, Crevenagh Rd and back into Campsie Playing Fields.

The return parade will get underway at 4pm.

Ballymoney

The Independent Orange Order Twelfth parade takes place in Ballymoney. It starts at 1pm at the Showgrounds, doing a complete circuit of the town, then back to the Showgrounds for platform proceedings.