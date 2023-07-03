The Twelfth 2023: Bin collection days by council area

Belfast City Council workers collect bins in north Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

Bin collections are among some of the council services that will be disrupted due to the July 12 and 13 holidays.

Below is a list of arrangements for bin collections in each council area next week.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The council has said that blue or brown bins in Antrim that are usually collected on Wednesday, July 12, will now be lifted on July 13.

Refuse collections in Antrim that are normally carried out on Thursday, July 13, will take place on July 14.

In Newtownabbey, black and brown bins due for collection on Wednesday, July 12, will be lifted on July 13. Bins normally lifted in Newtownabbey on July 13, will be collected on July 14.

Waste due to be collected on July 14 in the same area will be lifted on July 15.

Wheelie boxes in Newtownabbey will collected on Saturday, July 8, rather than July 12.

Ards and North Down Borough Council

Bin collections will continue as normal on Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11.

However, refuse collections due to take place on Wednesday, July 12, will now be on July 13.

Bins normally collected on Thursday, July 13, will be collected on July 14.

Household recycling centres will be closed on July 12 and 13.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday, July 12 will be lifted on Saturday, July 8.

Collections on Thursday, July 13, will instead take place on Saturday, July 15.

Belfast City Council

Bins due for collection on Wednesday, July 12, will be collected on either Saturday, July 8, or July 9.

Bryson Recycling collections due on July 12, will be collected on Saturday, July 15.

Bins due for collection on Thursday, July 13, will be collected on either Saturday, July 15, or July 16.

Bryson Recycling box collections due on Thursday, July 13, will be as normal.

Residents affected by the bank holiday arrangements are advised to leave their bins out for collection from 7am on both Saturday and Sunday on either weekend.

If your bin has not been collected by Sunday evening on either weekend, continue to leave it out for collection and report it to Belfast City Council.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

There will be no bin collections on Wednesday, July 12.

Instead, bins in Coleraine, Ballymoney and Ballycastle will be collected on Saturday, July 15, while bins in the Limavady area will be collected on Friday, July 14.

Bins will be collected on Thursday, July 13, as normal.

Derry City and Strabane District Council

Bin collections will run as normal on Wednesday, July 12 and July 13.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

Bin collections will be operating as normal on July 12 and 13.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Bins to be collected on Wednesday, July 12 will be lifted on Saturday, July 8. Kerbside waste boxes are also included.

Refuse collections on Thursday, July 13, will take place on Saturday, July 15. Normal service will continue on July 13 for kerbside waste boxes.

The council has said if your bin is not collected leave it out after the holiday and it will be collected on the next available date.

Household recycling centres in the council area will be closed on July 12 and 13.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Black/brown/blue refuse collections due to take place in Ballymena on Wednesday, July 12, will occur on Saturday, July 15.

In Larne and Carrickfergus, those bins will be collected on Saturday, July 8.

Normal collections will take place on Thursday, July 13, in Ballymena and Larne, but bins due to be collected in Carrickfergus on that date will be lifted on Saturday, July 15.

Bryson kerbside box collections on July 12 will take place on Saturday, July 8, in Ballymena and Carrickfergus. Normal collections will occur on Thursday, July 13.

All household recycling centres in Mid and East Antrim will be closed on July 12 and 13, reopening on July 14.

Mid Ulster District Council

There will be no bin collections on Wednesday, July 12. This will instead take place on Saturday, July 8.

Bin collections will take place as normal on Thursday, July 13.

All recycling centres will be closed on July 12, and will be open as normal on July 13.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council

Refuse collection and household recycling centres will be operating as normal on July 12 and 13.