Marching orange men are reflected in a puddle on July 12, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The marches celebrate the victory of the protestant King William of Orange over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Scores of parades have taken place across Northern Ireland as Protestant loyal orders celebrate the Twelfth of July.

The main demonstrations happened at 18 venues, including Belfast as well as Bangor in Co Down; Ballymena, Co Antrim; Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh; and Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

Here is our selection of the best pictures from across Northern Ireland: