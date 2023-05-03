The Twelfth 2023: Northern Ireland parade locations revealed

The venues for this year’s Twelfth of July parades have been revealed.

With only 10 weeks to go, the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has named the 19 cities, towns and villages that will host demonstrations.

Some of the main demonstrations are scheduled for Belfast, Lurgan and Enniskillen.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the 333rd anniversary celebrations of King William’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne, which falls on a Wednesday this year.

Belfast

As always, Belfast is expected to welcome a large Scottish contingent, as the city holds the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field.

It’s expected that Orangemen and women will walk representing nine districts – accompanied by approximately 60 bands.

Co Armagh

As is tradition, County Armagh will once again host the “biggest Twelfth gathering in the world” with around 150 lodges and 5,000 brethren gathering in Lurgan.

Co Antrim

Apart from Belfast, Ballymena is the only place in Northern Ireland which has a Twelfth demonstration every year. In 2023, other considerable parades will take place throughout the county, in Ballycastle, Randalstown, Broughshane, Portglenone and Upper Ballinderry.

Co Fermanagh

Whereas last year’s parade took part in the county’s major town of Enniskillen, 2023 will see Ballinamallard have a time to shine. The small village lies to the north of Enniskillen and is within Fermanagh and Omagh district.

Co Tyrone

Twelfth celebrations this year will officially take place in Dungannon, Clogher and Dromore.

Co Down

Four locations have been chosen to host this year’s Twelfth in Co Down – Loughbrickland, Bangor, Comber and Kilkeel.

In 2022, there was a lot of excitement after the tiny village of Greyabbey hosted a parade for the first time in more than 50 years.

Co Londonderry

Down in Mid Ulster, Magherafelt will anchor the Twelfth celebrations, while Coleraine will be host to those near the north coast.

Also, in neighbouring Co Donegal, the popular Rossnowlagh parade will take place on Saturday, July 8.

There are 18 parades taking place across Northern Ireland: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, said he was looking forward to a wonderful day of orange culture, heritage and celebration.

“I am delighted to confirm the venues which will host this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations - the centre piece of our packed annual calendar of events,” he said.

“I know that a lot of work is being done by the host districts to prepare for the big day and I trust everyone will have a great time no matter which of our 19 demonstrations they attend.”

Mr Stevenson will be in attendance at the Loughbrickland demonstration.

He told the Orange Standard newspaper: “We continue to welcome an increasing number of international visitors to our celebrations who are keen to experience first-hand the spectacle of the biggest day in the parading calendar.

“High calibre music provided by some of the finest marching bands will only add to the festival atmosphere. We look forward to another glorious Twelfth.”