The Twelfth: BBC NI drops live coverage for second year in a row

A Twelfth parade makes its way along Shaftesbury Square in south Belfast

The BBC has confirmed it will not screen live coverage of the Twelfth this year.

Instead, the broadcaster will focus on an evening highlights programme.

Last year BBC NI faced criticism after pulling live coverage, with the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland describing the decision as a “snub” to the Protestant community.

The BBC confirmed plans for its 2023 Twelfth coverage on Thursday.

It said eight demonstrations will feature in a special hour-long programme broadcast on BBC 1 at 9pm on July 12 and on the BBC iPlayer.

However, the decision not to screen the Belfast parade live - for the second year in a row - will draw criticism.

A BBC NI spokesperson said: “Our peak-time programme at 9pm will allow us to reflect Orange Order events across the region.

“It will allow us to describe events at many different locations and to make all of this accessible to a general audience.

“Our plans are editorially ambitious and will involve significant logistical effort and resource.”

The highlights programme will be presented by Helen Mark from Brownlow House in Lurgan, the setting for the Co Armagh demonstration – the largest of the parades. Commentary will be provided by Dr David Hume and Mervyn Jess.

Setting out its coverage, the BBC said: “The programme will include film reports about Orange Order gatherings at eight regional locations – providing a sense of the day’s events and their importance for those taking part.

“There will be the usual mix of music, colour and spectacle and an important insight into the Orange tradition and the role that it plays in community and cultural life.”

BBC camera teams will also be at the Orange Order’s demonstrations in Belfast, Ballymena, Loughbrickland, Magherafelt, Clogher and Ballinamallard.

Earlier this month, Dame Arlene Foster revealed that GB News will have a two-and-a-half-hour show on the Twelfth. Its coverage will run from 9.30am until noon and will show the parade in Belfast, and live images from the Liverpool and Glasgow parades.

Dame Arlene said the short notice of broadcasting last year’s Twelfth parades brought huge pressure, and a large amount of planning by the GB News team has gone into this year’s efforts.

It is expected the coverage will be based in Belfast.