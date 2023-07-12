The Twelfth in Belfast: A day out for all the family as young and old come together to enjoy parade

Despite the bad weather, revellers from all over UK united in Belfast for a celebration that’ll live long in memory

Heavy downpours were no match for the spirit of the Belfast crowds celebrating the Twelfth.

The city has been a hot topic of conversation lately after reports that the route was “too long” and may be shortened by six miles.

The field section could be axed as one of a number of suggestions made in a review commissioned by the Belfast County Grand Lodge after it was disappointed by the parade last year.

But revellers weren’t thinking about that too much yesterday as they gathered in a sea of orange with music, selfies and deck chairs.

There was a wash of Union flags as far as the eye could see. They also adorned all forms of clothing, with plenty of football tops, especially Rangers, on display.

People from all over the UK came to see the Belfast celebrations, with many describing it as a “family tradition”.

Stephen McClurg (66) and his 12-year-old grandson Neil McClurg march in the same lodge.

Stephen said: “I always enjoy it, I always have a great day.

“It’s a family tradition. We’ve been doing it for donkey’s years and hopefully we will be doing it for donkey’s years more.”

Neil, who was on his first march, added: “My grandpa’s been doing it for so long and it’s inspired me to start.”

Glaswegian Andrea Buchannan (70), who has been taking part in the parades for 50 years, said she marches to “stand up for her beliefs”.

“We have got to stand up for what we are.

“My granddaughter is at the front carrying the flag,” she added.

Belfast man Trevor Hearn (73) has also been marching for more than five decades.

He said: “It’s a good day out with friends and there’s a real brotherhood.

“My brother is in the lodge, and my nephews. We are a big family”.

Annual 12th July Orange Order Belfast parade takes place in the City Centre starting at Carlisle Circus.

David Streng (77), from Glasgow, says this was his 60th year marching in Belfast.

“My family originally came from Belfast, my great-great-grandfather is from here. I’ve always come over and I have made so many friends.”

Another member of the same lodge, Gordon Buchanan (74), has been travelling across the water every year since 1976 to take part in the festivities.

“This is my culture and I just love it,” he said.

Gary Black (63) from Glasgow, has been marching in Belfast for over 30 years.

Read more The Twelfth 2023 – in pictures

“I just love the parades. I always come for the Twelfth and have made numerous friends here over the years,” he said.

Gary added that the day has “hugely changed” since the height of the Troubles.

“Wherever you were staying, you had to stay in your estate. You couldn’t come into the city centre because it just wasn’t the done thing,” he said.

“You stayed in the area where you were staying and didn’t go out of that area for safety reasons.

“But now you see all the young ones in the city centre and we are staying in the city centre.

“You could not have done that years ago, it was heavily policed and there was security everywhere through the route.”

Philip Bryne, who grew up in Belfast but is originally from Kilkenny, said he has been marching on the Twelfth all his life.

“It’s tradition. I’m not the only person, but there’s a lot of brethren from down there, so I don’t have any issue.

“All my friends have no problem with it, we just have a bit of banter.”