The Twelfth: ‘It’s good to be back’ – Orange family gather for big reunion after three-year wait

Colours, sights and sounds of the day delight the crowds as Armagh proudly hosts the biggest parade

They had waited three years to get back on to the streets in all their colourful glory. And yesterday the traditional Twelfth parades returned in style at venues across Northern Ireland for the 332nd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

With the Orange Order estimating that over half a million people turned out to line the streets, Belfast saw the crowds arrive in the biggest numbers, while Armagh hosted the largest demonstration of the day.

Elsewhere parades were held in Glenarm, Ballymena, Bushmills, Antrim, Cullybackey, Magheragall, Ballygowan, Greyabbey, Newry, Ballymartin, Enniskillen, Limavady, Tobermore, Castlecaulfield, Omagh and Aughnacloy as the shackles came off.

The Independent Orange Order held their parade in Ballymoney.

While 2020 saw a stay at home Twelfth, and 2021 saw a Twelfth near home with smaller parades, this year Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson said he was delighted to see the return of full blown celebrations.

Speaking in Bushmills he said: “It’s hard to believe that it is three years since we have gathered properly as an Orange family for our traditional Twelfth of July celebrations.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone here today, whether taking part or watching, it is really good to be back!”

In Belfast, County Grand Master Spencer Beattie said around 10,000 order members and bandsmen and women had taken part in the parade.

“In 2020 we were cancelled because of Covid, so this is the first time back on the street in our full parade,” he said.

“We’ve had various smaller parades over the last couple of years, but it’s great to be back in full swing again. Hopefully, the day will be a celebration for everybody getting back out on to the street and enjoying the day.”

They were certainly enjoying themselves on the streets of Belfast where Mary Francey (76), from Whiteabbey, Co Antrim, was among the thousands along the route.

“I’m glad it just wasn’t too warm to watch it all,” she said. “The past couple of years it hasn’t been very good because of everything, but it was very good today so I’m glad it’s back to normal.”

She said she wouldn’t go anywhere else but Belfast to watch the Twelfth, but one man taking in the sights and sounds for the first time was Mark Knight, visiting from England.

“It’s wicked. Very entertaining, very bright and very colourful,” he said.

“We’ve heard so much about it. My wife is from Belfast and I’ll be back. I’m hoping to come and march next year!”

Thousands of people turned out for the parade in Limavady, with 15 lodges and 11 bands taking part. The parade included the Coleraine and Macosquin districts, the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, as well as members from east Donegal.

Some 60 lodges took part in the event in Antrim town, which hosted the east Antrim demonstration for the first time in 12 years while Maguiresbridge District and Silver Band led the parade in Enniskillen, with lodges from throughout Fermanagh joined by brethren and bands from Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

Orange Order members in Armagh were joined by 65 bands — along with TV cameras from GB News for the first time.

The coverage was fronted by Dame Arlene Foster, who told viewers: “It is hugely important to cover this celebration today.

“There are many different bands on display — on parade today we have accordion bands, flute bands and pipe bands and we will see them all on display. It is lovely to see the amount of people here in Armagh.”

Orange Order Grandmaster for Armagh Denis Watson said it was “great” to get back into Armagh City.

“It is a very traditional day — it is a day for families to meet and renew acquaintances,” he added.

“We are the largest gathering of Orangemen anywhere in the world and we are very proud of that. We are glad to say the roots of Orangeism are quite firmly established in Armagh.”

One of those taking part in the parade was Graham Middleton, who added: “It’s been absolutely brilliant. We are looking forward to a great day here in Armagh.

“It’s by far the biggest parade, but the nice thing about Armagh is that it’s a great family day. There’s a great atmosphere about the place and, certainly, it’s a privilege to be walking here.”

Adam Currie has been marching for 14 years and joked: “I’m showing my age!

“After two years of Covid restrictions, it is so great to see a bit of normality and a bit of colour in the streets again.”

Additional reporting by Kurtis Reid and Andrew Balfour