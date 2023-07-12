The Twelfth: NI road closures and traffic information

Orange Order members march in Belfast during recent 'Twelfth of July' celebrations. Pic: Niall Carson/PA

The PSNI have released information around road closures and traffic disruptions over the Twelfth.

Many roads across Northern Ireland will be closed as thousands of Orangemen march across the country to celebrate the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

We’ve compiled a list that includes everything you need to know about travel on the Twelfth:

Belfast

The Belfast city parade will leave Belfast Orange Hall, at Carlisle Circus, at 10am.

It will make its way along Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and Donegall Place to Belfast City Hall for a wreath-laying ceremony.

It will then then proceed via Donegall Square West, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral Avenue and Malone Road to the field at Barnett’s Demesne.

In and around Belfast city centre a number of roads will be closed at the times and locations listed below:-

Morning

Shaftesbury Square, 07:30am

A12 Westlink - Clifton St off slips 08.30am - 11.30am

Frederick Street 08.15am - 11.30am

Great Patrick Street 08.30am - 11.30am

Albertbridge Road 09.15am - 11.30am

Short Strand 09.30am - 11.30am

Station Street 09.15am - 11.30am

M3 Bridge offslip to Middlepath Street 09.15am - 11.30am

A2 Sydenham By Pass off-slip to Middlepath Street 09.30am - 11.30am

Middlepath Street 09.30am - 11.30am

Evening

M3 Offslip 18:00pm - 19:30pm

Bridge End 18:00pm - 19:30pm

Middlepath Street & Bridge End 18:00pm -19:30pm

Donegall Quay 18:20pm - 20:00pm

Queens Bridge 18:20pm - 20:00pm

Oxford Street 18:30pm - 20:00pm

Cromac Street 18.30pm - 20:00pm

East Bridge & May Street 18:20pm - 20:00pm

Middlepath Street barriers 18:45pm - 20:00pm

Upper Malone Road 11:00pm - 18:00pm

Shaftesbury Square 08:15pm - 19:00pm

Antrim

Mid and East Antrim

Three main demonstrations are taking place in Ballymena, Broughshane and Portglenone. Delays can be expected from 9.30am until around 5.30pm.

Feeder parades will be taking place in towns and villages throughout the borough. Traffic disruption is expected in Larne, Carrickfergus, Cullybackey, Ahoghill, Glenarm and Carnlough from 7.30am to 10am, and again from 5pm to 9pm.

Antrim and Newtownabbey

Feeder parades will be taking place across Antrim town, Randalstown, Crumlin, Ballyclare, Ballyrobert, Glengormley, Cloughfern, and Monkstown.

Traffic disruption is expected from 7.30am until 10am, and again between 5pm and 9pm.

The main demonstration parade is taking place in Randalstown, which will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until around 5pm. All spectator traffic will be advised to exit at Junction 3 Moneynick for parking.

Armagh

In Lurgan, road users have been advised the town centre will be closed to all through traffic from 8.30am.

The parade is scheduled to move off from Russell Drive at 9am and finish at approximately 6pm. Diversions are in place.

Disruption should be expected in the Brownlow House area between 1pm and 2.45pm. Residents will be facilitated between these times.

Traffic travelling from Banbridge through Lurgan should travel via Dunkirk Road, Deans Road and Moyraverty West Road.

Traffic travelling from Gilford should travel via Dunkirk Road, Deans Road and Moyraverty West Road.

M1 Westbound traffic should remain on until Kinnego and Lough Road junction.

Approved parking will be available via Avenue Road with Lurgan Park open for parking.

Edward Street, North Street, William Street and Church Place will be open throughout.

Police officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays.

Down

Loughbrickland will be closed to all through traffic from 10am, with the parade scheduled to move off from Legananny Road at 12pm. It will finish at approximately 6pm.

All A1 exits into the village will be closed.

Southbound traffic should exit at Loughends Road junction or Banbridge junction for Rathfriland traffic.

Northbound traffic should exit at the Boulevard exit.

For traffic travelling from Scarva, diversions will be at Lisnagade and Coolnacran Roads.

For traffic travelling from Rathfriland, diversions will be at Grovehill Road/Ballynanny Road junction.

Parking is located on Banbridge Road and Grovehill Road. Spectator traffic should enter via Loughends Road and Grovehill Road.

In Bangor, the PSNI have advised the public to expect some traffic disruption over the day.

Feeder parades will begin at 10.45am on Castle Street, before heading to the main demonstration at Ward Park at noon.

The parade will make its way onto Gransha Road towards Castle Park Road, Castle Park Avenue, Abbey Street, Newtownards Road, Church Street, Oakwood Avenue, Belfast Road, Abbey Street, Main Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Hamilton Road, Castle Street, Gransha Road and then back to Ward Park before breaking at 2pm.

The outward route will then begin from 4pm at Ward Park, via Gransha Road, Castle Street, Main Street, Abbey Street and finish at Belfast Road. This and other associated feeder parades should finish at 6pm.

Traffic delays and diversions can be expected all day from 7am until around 7.30pm. This is to allow the lodges to return to their various locations across the county.

Fermanagh

Ballinamallard will be closed to all through traffic from 10am. The Co Fermanagh parade will assemble at the Ballinamallard Football Club grounds on the Enniskillen Road. Approved parking will be available.

The parade is scheduled to move off at 11.45am from the Enniskillen Road to Main Street and Makenny Road. The return parade is expected to leave the demonstration field at around 3.15pm.

Tyrone

Dromore will be closed to all traffic. The parade is scheduled to move off from the Omagh Road at 12pm. It will then travel along Main Street, Galbally Road, and Church Field at the junction with Fintona Road. The return parade is expected to move off at around 4pm.

Traffic travelling from Enniskillen to Omagh will be affected by the closures, so the PSNI have advised drivers to travel via Kesh.

Approved parking will be available on the Omagh Road.