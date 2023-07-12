The Twelfth: Parades draw to a close in Northern Ireland - as it happened

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 12: A female Orange lodge member waves as she takes part in the parade on July 12, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The marches celebrate the victory of the protestant King William of Orange over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 12: A young band member poses for a photograph before setting off on the parade on July 12, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The marches celebrate the victory of the protestant King William of Orange over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 12: Three Orange men take a selfie picture in front of a sign that reads Belfast before setting off on the parade on July 12, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The marches celebrate the victory of the protestant King William of Orange over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Drummers from the Rathcoole Protestant Flute Band take part in a Twelfth of July parade on Royal Avenue, in Belfast, part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations. The loyalist parades mark the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Picture date: Wednesday July 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Twelfth. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Members of the Orange Order take part in a Twelfth of July parade in Belfast, part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations. The loyalist parades mark the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Picture date: Wednesday July 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Twelfth. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Drummers from the Rathcoole Protestant Flute Band with a smoke flare at the Twelfth of July parade on Royal Avenue, in Belfast, part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations. The loyalist parades mark the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Picture date: Wednesday July 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Twelfth. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The procession in Rossnowlagh, Donegal, took place at the weekend, ahead of 18 processions across Northern Ireland on the Twelfth.

The Pride of Ardoyne flute band parading passed Ardoyne shops in north Belfast ahead of the annual Protestant loyalist order Twelfth of July parade. The loyalist parades are part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations marking the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Picture date: Wednesday July 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Twelfth. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Pride of Ardoyne flute band parading past Ardoyne shops in north Belfast ahead of the annual Protestant loyalist order Twelfth of July parade.

Members of the Rathcoole Protestant Flute Band try to shelter from the rain at the Twelfth of July parade on Royal Avenue, in Belfast, part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations. The loyalist parades mark the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Picture date: Wednesday July 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Twelfth. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Members of the Rathcoole Protestant Flute Band try to shelter from the rain at the Belfast parade.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 12: An Orange band leader is seen balancing his baton on his nose during the parade on July 12, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The marches celebrate the victory of the protestant King William of Orange over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

An Orange band member films himself during the Belfast parade

Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland along with Carla Lockhart MP and Margaret Tinsley, Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge Craigavon Borough Council watch the parade at Brownlow House

Officers of Co. Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge, Norman Donaldson, (front left), Deputy County Grand Master and Mervyn Byers, County Grand Master, with other Breathern as the row their way down Lower Lough Erne past Devenish Island to The Twelfth Demonstration in Ballinamallard.

Thousands of people taking part in Twelfth parades have now finished their return journey across Northern Ireland.

The main demonstrations took place at 18 venues, including Belfast, where frequent showers failed to dampen the spirits of the thousands gathered along the city streets.

There were also significant parades in Lurgan, Bangor, Co Down; Ballymena, Co Antrim; Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh and Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

Watch: Thousands line the streets of Belfast to watch Twelfth of July parades

Thousands of Orange Order members accompanied by 600 marching bands took part in the festivities to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

At the main demonstration in field at Barnett’s Demesne, Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson also urged Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to “recognise the unresolved issues” around the Northern Ireland Protocol and “work towards a resolution”.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris attended the parade in Lurgan, along with DUP MP Carla Lockhart.

In a tweet, Mr Heaton-Harris thanked the Orange Order for their invitation to attend.

“Northern Ireland has a rich cultural tapestry and if it is to continue to make progress, it is vital that people across society show respect and tolerance for those who may hold opposing values, views and traditions to their own,” he said.

Watch: “The Belfast weather is terrible, but it is nice to see the Twelfth” for the first time – says Carmen from Spain

The institution’s Grand Master Edward Stevenson enjoyed the day in the village of Loughbrickland, Co Down.

“These past few months have seen me visit many corners of our jurisdiction to see newly renovated halls, new banners being unfurled, as well as new band uniforms, and Lambeg drums being dedicated,” he said.

“And, more importantly, a resurgence in the junior Orange movement, with several new lodges established in recent months.

“These are not the actions of a people who have given up: they are the actions of people who have stood up and who are investing in the future of their lodges and their community.

“As Orangemen and women we need to learn to be more confident in our identity and culture. We have a proud heritage and a great story to tell.

“We rightly cherish our history but also should look to the future with much optimism and with a clear sense of direction, ensuring that our cultural traditions remain relevant and continue to prosper in a contemporary world.”

During the morning GB News coverage in Belfast, Deputy leader of the DUP Gavin Robinson took a break from marching in the parade to chat with host Dame Arlene.

The East Belfast MP said: “Today is a really special day in the calendar.

“We celebrate the glorious revolution, we celebrate the Bill of Rights, we celebrate all that was good in our country,” he added.

“This is a Christian demonstration. It’s a political demonstration, it’s a historic demonstration.

“It’s colour and it’s pageantry and it’s fun.”

During the GB News coverage, Ms Foster, who was regularly greeted by the crowd watching the parade, added: “It’s good fun sitting here, I’m getting shouted at all of the time but it’s all in good nature. That’s what today’s all about – having fun, celebrating and being with your family. It’s turned out rather wet but it hasn’t dampened the spirits of us all.”

Former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson was also reporting for GB News, out amongst the crowd as he struggled to deal with the sound of the bands reverberating against the Belfast city centre buildings: “We’ve found a junction so it’s a little bit more bearable for you – it’s bloody noisy!”

After the coverage Dame Arlene confirmed she was “off to Fermanagh” for the rest of the day.

Twelfth parade gets underway in Belfast City Centre

The Northern Ireland Assembly have also confirmed Parliament buildings would be lit up orange to honour the occasion.

On Tuesday night, the majority of an estimated 250 bonfires were lit in loyalist communities across the region to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.

The Battle of the Boyne in 1690, which unfolded at the Boyne river north of Dublin, saw Protestant King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

Thousands of Orange lodge members parade through the summer months to mark William’s victory and other key dates in Protestant/unionist/loyalist culture.

Those celebrations culminate on the Twelfth.

July 13 will see another gathering, this time organised by the Royal Black Preceptory in the village of Scarva, Co Armagh. The event includes a parade as well as a sham fight between actors playing King William and King Charles.