The Twelfth: Updates as majority of parades draw to a close
Thousands of people taking part in Twelfth parades have now finished their return journey.
Scores of parades have been taking place across Northern Ireland.
The main demonstrations took place at 18 venues, including Belfast, where frequent showers failed to dampen the spirits of the thousands gathered along the city streets.
There were also significant parades in Lurgan, Bangor, Co Down; Ballymena, Co Antrim; Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh and Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.
Thousands of Orange Order members accompanied by 600 marching bands took part in the festivities to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
At the main demonstration in field at Barnett’s Demesne, Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson also urged Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to “recognise the unresolved issues” around the Northern Ireland Protocol and “work towards a resolution”.
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris attended the parade in Lurgan, along with DUP MP Carla Lockhart.
In a tweet, Mr Heaton-Harris thanked the Orange Order for their invitation to attend.
“Northern Ireland has a rich cultural tapestry and if it is to continue to make progress, it is vital that people across society show respect and tolerance for those who may hold opposing values, views and traditions to their own,” he said.
The institution’s Grand Master Edward Stevenson enjoyed the day in the village of Loughbrickland, Co Down.
“These past few months have seen me visit many corners of our jurisdiction to see newly renovated halls, new banners being unfurled, as well as new band uniforms, and Lambeg drums being dedicated,” he said.
“And, more importantly, a resurgence in the junior Orange movement, with several new lodges established in recent months.
“These are not the actions of a people who have given up: they are the actions of people who have stood up and who are investing in the future of their lodges and their community.
“As Orangemen and women we need to learn to be more confident in our identity and culture. We have a proud heritage and a great story to tell.
“We rightly cherish our history but also should look to the future with much optimism and with a clear sense of direction, ensuring that our cultural traditions remain relevant and continue to prosper in a contemporary world.”
During the morning GB News coverage in Belfast, Deputy leader of the DUP Gavin Robinson took a break from marching in the parade to chat with host Dame Arlene.
The East Belfast MP said: “Today is a really special day in the calendar.
“We celebrate the glorious revolution, we celebrate the Bill of Rights, we celebrate all that was good in our country,” he added.
“This is a Christian demonstration. It’s a political demonstration, it’s a historic demonstration.
“It’s colour and it’s pageantry and it’s fun.”
During the GB News coverage, Ms Foster, who was regularly greeted by the crowd watching the parade, added: “It’s good fun sitting here, I’m getting shouted at all of the time but it’s all in good nature. That’s what today’s all about – having fun, celebrating and being with your family. It’s turned out rather wet but it hasn’t dampened the spirits of us all.”
Former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson was also reporting for GB News, out amongst the crowd as he struggled to deal with the sound of the bands reverberating against the Belfast city centre buildings: “We’ve found a junction so it’s a little bit more bearable for you – it’s bloody noisy!”
After the coverage Dame Arlene confirmed she was “off to Fermanagh” for the rest of the day.
The Northern Ireland Assembly have also confirmed Parliament buildings will be lit up orange to honour the occasion.
On Tuesday night, the majority of an estimated 250 bonfires were lit in loyalist communities across the region to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.
The Battle of the Boyne in 1690, which unfolded at the Boyne river north of Dublin, saw Protestant King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.
Thousands of Orange lodge members parade through the summer months to mark William’s victory and other key dates in Protestant/unionist/loyalist culture.
Those celebrations culminate on the Twelfth.
July 13 will see another gathering, this time organised by the Royal Black Preceptory in the village of Scarva, Co Armagh. The event includes a parade as well as a sham fight between actors playing King William and King Charles.