The wedding is coming: Strabane man recreates GoT’s iconic Iron Throne ahead of his big day

A Co Tyrone man has taken Games of Thrones fandom to a whole new level ahead of his wedding this summer.

Not content with having GoT-themed invitations, centrepieces and pop-up banners honouring the HBO fantasy series, Ryan McDevitt, from Strabane, has recreated the show’s Iron Throne.

The 29-year-old and his fiancee, Megan Giblin, originally from Lifford in Co Donegal, are both huge fans of the show, which was partly filmed in Northern Ireland.

They have already had to postpone their wedding twice and are hoping it is third time lucky on July 29, which is also Megan’s 28th birthday.

Graphic designer Ryan met the part-time dog groomer in 2018 before proposing a year later in front of Disneyland Paris’s Sleeping Beauty Castle.

As first reported in the Strabane Chronicle, when he and Megan began planning their wedding and looked into the possibility of renting a photo booth, Ryan instead decided to create his own photo prop.

“I’m just a real cheapskate. As the money we were spending started to ratchet up, I just thought I would make it myself,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I have already made all the centrepieces for tables from each of the houses of the Seven Kingdoms, including the Lannisters, Starks and Targaryens.

"We have done our wedding invites in the theme and there will be pop-up banners. This extra addition was just supposed to be a bit of fun, but now it’s all gone a bit mad.”

Thanks to Ryan’s efforts, the wedding guests, whether Games of Thrones fans or not, will have the chance to sit on the iconic Iron Throne and rule like a king or queen of Westeros, if only for a few moments.

Ryan McDevitt on the Iron Throne he built for his wedding in July

In the land of Westeros, the Iron throne was made by Aegon Targaryen, the first king of the Seven Kingdoms, from swords surrendered by his enemies.

According to the show’s lore, the throne was made from 1,000 swords over 59 days. Spikes and jagged edges in every direction make it one very intimidating seat.

In Ryan’s case, he had to make do with plastic swords purchased from the internet.

“I went to loads of charity shops in search of the right chair and finally came across a really old-fashioned one, like what you see in your granny’s house,” he said.

“I ripped all the cushion off the chair, stripped it down to the bare bones and then built up from the base.

"I got big sheets of plywood from a building supplier, made a stencil for the back part and worked from there.

"Then I bought a load of medieval plastic swords from eBay. I got yoga mats too and cut them up to be wrapped around the chair.

“I started work on the throne last year, just before Covid hit, and worked on it bit by bit. I’m also planning a 3D (model) of Jon Snow’s famous Longclaw sword as another wedding photo prop.”

And what about the all-important bride-to-be’s verdict? “I think it’s class,” said Megan. “It’s our wedding, so we may as well go all-out. I had no idea how it would turn out, but it looks amazing. I hope our family and friends think so too.”