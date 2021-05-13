‘The Wee Donkey’ and ‘Ats us nai’ ... Readers offer unique suggestions for name of new Lagan Bridge

From Line of Duty’s AC-12 to Stephen Nolan, there were plenty of ideas generated

Crossing: The new Lagan Gateway bridge in Belfast

From the sublime to the ridiculous, Belfast Telegraph readers have been having their say on what to call a new footbridge in south Belfast.

The Lagan Gateway bridge is to open this summer and Belfast City Council has asked the public to suggest ideas on what to call it.

Initial name suggestions can be submitted until the end of May through the council’s website before a public vote takes place on a shortlist of names to select the favourite.

The Belfast Telegraph asked its followers on social media for their ideas and while there was plenty of ‘Bridgey McBridgeface’ suggestions, everything from Line of Duty references to NHS tributes were thrown into the ring.

Peter Hall felt the bridge could be named ‘The Heaney Bridge’, in tribute to Bellaghy’s Nobel Peace Prize winning poet Seamus Heaney.

Tom McCord suggested naming it in honour of Belfast’s world champion snooker player Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins — ‘The Hurricane Bridge’.

AC-12’s efforts to catch “bent coppers” in BBC drama Line of Duty also received a favourable mention.

Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar’s portrayal of Superintendent Ted Hastings has gifted viewers with some classic one-liners.

Richard Logue said the bridge could be named ‘Jesus, Mary and Joseph and The Wee Donkey Bridge’, while Alan Adair said ‘Hastings’ Wee Donkey Memorial Bridge’ would be more apt.

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings

BBC Northern Ireland’s business editor John Campbell got plenty of backing for his suggestion to name the bridge ‘Smudge’ — the name of the cat who has lived on the bridge throughout its construction.

Others thought Health Minister Robin Swann’s sterling efforts throughout the Covid-19 pandemic should be honoured by putting his name to the bridge.

Ray Browne suggested naming it after concert promoter Jim Aiken, the founder of Aiken Promotions.

“Jim Aiken Bridge as he was our bridge over troubled waters through the darkest of times,” he said. “[I] remember attending a U2 concert along the Ormeau Embankment many years ago thanks to gentleman Jim.”

Mark McGugan wanted to simply call the bridge ‘Ats us nai!’.

Kevin Glackin and Pearl Smith were very positive in their suggestions, with ‘The Rainbow Bridge of Hope’ and ‘The Tranquility Bridge’.

Even Stephen Nolan got a mention from David Gregg, who thought it should be named after The Nolan Show presenter.

Stephen Nolan

Finally, Ciaran McGuigan took a shot at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s idea to build a bridge connecting Northern Ireland to Scotland.

He wrote: “[Call it] Boris. It’s the only one that is actually being built.”

The new 83 metre-long pedestrian and cycle bridge is one of the key elements of the £5.2m Lagan Gateway project.

Work has already been completed on the refurbishment of Stranmillis Weir, while a new navigation lock will be opened later this summer which will reopen part of a waterway built in the 1800s to connect Belfast and Lough Neagh.

Belfast City Council is investing £2.15m in the Lagan Gateway project, with additional funding provided by Ulster Garden Villages, the Department for Communities and the Department for Infrastructure.

For more information on how to submit your name suggestions and to vote on the shortlist of names once they have been selected, visit yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk