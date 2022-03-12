The Weekly Political Spin: From bizarre incompetence and dirty propaganda, to failing football and incomprehensible councillors

From bizarre incompetence and dirty propaganda, to failing football and incomprehensible councillors, Andrew Madden takes a closer look at some of the more unusual things in the Assembly and further afield this week.

MONDAY

There were absurd scenes in the Chamber on Monday, even by the Northern Ireland Assembly's standards, when Sinn Fein desperately tried to backtrack from accidently voting for an amendment to a Bill on private tenancies less that two weeks previously.

In short, during a previous stage of the Bill, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll tabled an amendment that would cut housing rents for every private renter in Northern Ireland by 10%. Sinn Fein reps, including Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, spoke out in opposition to the amendment, stating it would make the Bill unlawful.

However, when it came to a vote, they did not vote against it and it passed. Realising the problem, MLAs were back in the Chamber on Monday when Ms Hargey tabled an amendment to reverse the damage done, which was passed. So, in the space of less than two weeks, Sinn Fein opposed a new law to cut private rents, then voted for it, and then voted to reverse that vote. Business as usual on the Hill, then.

As Jim Allister put it: “A bill comes to this House, the party of the minister who brings it to this House fires an Exocet [missile] right through it and then minister then has to come back and try and repair some of the damage. What an illustration of incompetence in this House."

Meanwhile, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson defended his intention to use the Petition of Concern (POC) to block an Bill designed to boost integrated education. "This Bill, we are told, is about promoting integration and equality but actually this Bill undermines the principle of equality in Northern Ireland, it undermines the principle of parental choice. That is wrong and that is why we are opposing it and will be pursuing a petition of concern," he said.

The POC was designed to protect minorities and ensure legislation has cross-community consent. Ironic that Sir Jeffrey wants to employ it on a Bill on cross-community schooling for our young people.

TUESDAY

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine rumbled on, the Home Office was lambasted for partaking in "dirty propaganda" following reports that officials have deemed the Republic of Ireland's stance on accepting Ukrainian refugees a security threat to the UK. Like the rest of the EU, Ireland has done the decent thing and waived visa requirements from those fleeing the conflict, while the UK is only currently accepting those with families already living in the UK.

A Home Office source told the Telegraph: “Ireland has basically opened the door to everyone in Ukraine, which creates a problem due to the CTA. We’ve seen before with migrants from Albania that they have come through Dublin, into Belfast and across to the mainland to Liverpool. That’s created a drug cartel route." This is despite the fact that visa-free travel in the common travel area only applies to UK and Irish citizens, not migrants from elsewhere. Not that Whitehall mandarins are known from being across such details, of course.

Elsewhere, remember Brexit? Well, on Tuesday Foreign Secretary Liz Truss sidestepped demands from MPs to set Brussels an "absolute deadline" to resolve issues over the Northern Ireland Protocol. I'm not sure if deadlines is the answer, because there have been more deadlines set and passed regarding Brexit in the last six years that there have been political crises at Stormont, which is more than a few.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday saw the final round of the Battle of the Climate Change Bills, when Edwin Poots Bill was first over the line and Clare Bailey's in second. The Assembly passed the Climate Change (No 2) Bill the region to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. However, it comes with one huge caveat. While there is an overall net-zero target for 2050, there is a separate reduction target of 46% for methane emissions, which are largely associated with the agricultural sector. Given that Agriculture is NI's biggest greenhouse gas contributor - accounting for 26% of our output - one could say is taking three green steps forward and two back. That is to be expected when some MLAs in the Chamber were of the view that “to suggest that puny man can by himself change the climate is, I think, something that has been swept along by a tide of obsession and hysteria which does not bear to scrutiny”. Whatever happened to 'many hands make light work'?

Given the disaster-addicted climate we know seem to be living in, it's easier to forget the smaller things - like the RHI scandal. Remember that? The botched cash-for-ash scheme that saw millions in public money squandered? Well, the topic of finally closing the scheme came up on Wednesday, with Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd expressing concern over claims by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots claims that closing the RHI scheme would result in handing money back to the Treasury.

“Have the DUP learnt nothing?" Mr O'Dowd asked.

“Do they not realise that continuing to hand out excessive RHI payments is a waste of public money and this fill your boots mentality poses a risk of significant losses to our block grant, which would threaten the delivery of public services?

"Three successive DUP economy ministers over the past two years have failed to deliver on the New Decade New Approach commitment to close the RHI scheme and have also failed to bring forward any new renewables schemes in their energy strategy.”

Meanwhile, despite opposition and the DUP's Petition of Concern move, Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong's integrated education bill passed on Wednesday afternoon - some positive news amidst all the doom and gloom.

THURSDAY

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey was before members of her department's scrutiny committee on Thursday, facing questions over her inability to date to get a £36m funding pot for football stadium upgrades into the pockets of clubs – years after the scheme was first mooted.

DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said: "It is incredibly disappointing that we are here, over two years, three months into your term in office. This issue has been in your in-tray since then and there is great disappointment right across the local football community, right across Northern Ireland. Minister, when will this money be rolled out?"

Ms Hargey said: "I never anticipated at any point that a party would walk out of the Executive. I always said I wanted this programme to progress before the end of the mandate.

"Notwithstanding the difficulties we now have without a functioning Executive, I am still continuing to look to do all that I can to get this across the line."

Mr Dunne said: "Minister, with all due respect, you have failed football."

Over in the Public Accounts Committee, MLAs were briefed by members of The Gathering, a community based environmental campaign group, as part of the committee's inquiry into planning in Northern Ireland.

Committee chair William Humphrey asked the group for their views on "the standards and ethics within the planning system".

The Gathering's Dean Blackwood said that "in theory, there are considerably good standards", but "in practice, we would find that very often those standards are blatantly ignored."

On the issue of planners recommending decisions on planning applications for councillors, only for councillors to ignore them, The Gathering's George McLaughlin said: “There seems to be an attitude that councillors come to council with a predetermined notion of what they are going to do or what they are going to decide... lots of questions are being asked and some of the decisions that are being made by the local councillors are completely incomprehensible".

FRIDAY

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to spiral, it came to light on Friday - unsurprisingly - that Advice NI has received a deluged in calls to its money and debt helplines.

The charity has seen a 34% year-on-year increase in calls since April 2021, while, after housing costs, clients are reporting average debts of £3,700 – a 21% rise compared to 2021's figures. Advice NI said the the sharpest increase its money and debt advisers are seeing is in rates arrears, reporting a staggering 89% increase in amounts owed.

In other news, while it may be one of the top universities in the world, it seems some Cambridge students have failed to grasp basic history.

One historian and lecturer at Cambridge posted on Twitter: "This is now the second supervision essay I’ve marked this year whereby the student thinks the island of Ireland is still in the Union. And these are Cambridge University students! A strong case as to why amnesia about Ireland in British education is a real problem."