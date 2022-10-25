‘The whole community is delighted’: Chairman of Northern Ireland Indian community celebrates Sunak’s PM role

Rishi Sunak, who is set to become the UK's first PM of Indian descent later on Tuesday

The chairman of Northern Ireland’s Indian Community has said Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister “proves the UK is changing” for those from an ethnic minority background.

Mr Sunak becomes the first person of colour to hold the office of UK Prime Minister and first person of Indian decent.

His parents, who are both pharmacists, are of Indian decent and migrated from east Africa to the UK in the 1960s. Mr Sunak’s wife is the daughter of Indian billionaire Infosys chief Narayana Murthy, Akshata Murty.

“I think the whole Indian community in Northern Ireland is delighted to see him as the new Prime Minister,” Dr Satyavir Singhal (61) told the Belfast Telegraph ahead of his organisation’s Diwali celebrations on Monday evening.

Diwali is the Hindu celebration of light lasting for five days from the 13th day of the dark half of the lunar month Ashvina to the second day of the light half of the lunar month Karttika.

Hindus mark the festival by lighting diyas, small candles filled with oil.

Mr Sunak, a practising Hindu, lit a diya outside Number 11 Downing Street when he was Chancellor to mark the festival.

He also took oath as MP from Yorkshire, on the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu scripture, in the Parliament.

“I would say it is good for both the Indian community in Northern Ireland and the entire United Kingdom. Being a country which is democratic, it again proves the United Kingdom is changing from once being a country which ruled the whole world," said Dr Singhal.

“Ethnic minorities are coming up here.”

He added Mr Sunak now has a lot of “responsibilities” as he heads into Number 10 to take the reigns from Liz Truss who departs after announcing her intentions to resign from the role after just 45 days.

“He really has a lot to do” said the chairman of the community, who is also a consultant anaesthetist with the Belfast Trust.

The Northern Ireland Indian Community is a charity based in Clifton Street, Belfast. They describe their mission as “providing support to the Indian community, encourage integration, and develop good relations with the wider communities in Northern Ireland.”

The centre is also home to the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir temple, the only Hindu temple in Northern Ireland which is located on the building’s ground floor.

Rishi Sunak is set to meet with King Charles on Tuesday who will ask him to form a government in his name before heading into No 10 as Prime Minister.