‘The worse they are, the better’: AP McCoy on jockeys chasing his winning records

Racing legend Sir AP McCoy admits he has got "a bit fatter and a bit older” since retiring.

The 20-time champion jockey, from Moneyglass, Co Antrim, quit in 2015.

The most successful jump jockey of all time, he rode more than 4,300 winners and was knighted for services to racing.

Appearing on Saturday’s Soccer AM on Sky Sports, he was asked by presenters John ‘Fenners’ Fendley and Jimmy Bullard about life away from the racecourse.

McCoy (48) said: “It’s very different when you retire but I do a little bit of work on TV, I still ride and obviously still like horse-racing, just not professionally, and I’ve got a bit fatter and a bit older.”

He also revealed he was enjoying a lot more golf.

Asked if he missed the racing circuit, he added: “You miss winning. Any sports person (will tell you), you go out to a big crowd at a football stadium and the atmosphere and you think everyone is there to see you.

“So you miss winning - I miss the routine and the structure and the discipline of having to not eat too much and stuff like that.”

McCoy also discussed changes in racing and joked that he doesn’t wish up-and-coming jockeys well - so his incredible record is never beaten.

“I think like all sports it has changed in terms of they all have dieticians and psychologists and fitness coaches and the whole lot,” he added.

“Do some of them ask me (for advice)? The odd one does. The less, the better because I don’t want any of them to ride as many winners as me!

“I’ve no desire for any of them to be any good - I’m quite happy to watch them but the worse they are, the better in my mind,” he laughed.

McCoy was appearing days before one of the biggest dates in the racing calendar - the Cheltenham Festival.

The event, which is being held between March 14 and 17, attracted a record total attendance of 280,627 across the four days last year.

Asked what makes it so special, McCoy replied: “The atmosphere .. there are 70,000 people there each day, the biggest crowd, and it’s the hardest place to win, it’s where you want to win. It’s the pinnacle.

“The Irish come and it’s hard to win there - it’s pressure, and it’s a privilege when you go to those big events.”

He also discussed a change in the obstacle markers at fences, which have been changed from orange to white, supposedly as the horses can see white better. They remain orange in Ireland.

“Maybe they are just trying to do anything to stop the Irish winning, maybe that’s their ploy,” he joked.

McCoy, a well-known Arsenal fan, also spoke of his hopes that Mikel Arteta’s side can end a near 20-year wait for the title this season.

He added: “You go a long way through the season and you think it’s going to falter away a little bit.

“But the attitude - the Villa result and the Bournemouth game (4-2 and 3-2 wins with stoppage time goals) - you start to think maybe it is their time. You’ve got to believe, don’t you?”

He was asked to predict the results of Arsenal and Manchester City’s remaining fixtures, and believes the Gunners will hold on, finishing on 92 points to City’s 87 points.