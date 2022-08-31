Theft of Londonderry war memorial wreaths being treated as hate crime

The theft of poppy wreaths placed at a Londonderry war memorial is being treated as a hate crime, the PSNI has confirmed.

The wreaths, placed at the foot of the cenotaph in the Diamond area of the city, are believed to have been taken some time on Saturday having only been laid at the memorial that day.

PSNI Sergeant Walsh said: "The wreaths were laid on Saturday morning and it is understood that they were removed some time on Saturday evening, 27th August or early hours of Sunday, 28th August.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area during this time-frame to contact us on 101 quoting 982 30/08/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”