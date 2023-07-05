Theft of wreaths from NI war memorial being treated as hate crime

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The theft of wreaths from a war memorial in Londonderry is being treated as a “hate crime”, the PSNI have said.

Police are investigating the theft of the wreaths from the Diamond War Memorial during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday July 5.

The theft, which police confirmed is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, occurred shortly before 2.30am.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: "We are making enquiries, and we're appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Diamond area around this time, or who knows where the wreaths were taken, to contact us on 101 quoting 143 of 05/07/23."

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”