‘Their fight is with the people of our city who have chosen peace’ – Derry device outside police station confirmed as viable

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has condemned those behind an explosive device that was left outside a police station in Londonderry.

“They are targeting PSNI officers but their fight is with the people of our city who have chosen to live in peace,” said the Foyle MP.

"They will never win that fight. Nobody in Derry or anywhere on this island wants to see violence or bloodshed and we need to see these people taken off the streets.

"We will never build a new Ireland until these groups leave the stage once and for all, they only serve to disgrace the cause they claim to support.”

On Sunday night, it was reported that a delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in Milldale Crescent in Curryneirin, who placed a suspicious object in his vehicle - a grey-coloured Ford Mondeo - and forced him to travel to the Waterside and abandon the car outside the police station.

A public safety operation was immediately implemented with dozens of homes evacuated and a large portion of Crescent Link closed to traffic.

Following security measures, police declared that the suspect object left in his car was an elaborate hoax, which had been made to look like a car bomb.

However, the PSNI have confirmed on Wednesday that the object was in fact, dangerous.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “Following further technical examination of the object recovered from a hijacked vehicle outside Waterside Police Station on Sunday evening, police can now confirm it was a viable explosive device.

“This further underlines the reckless and callous disregard by those responsible for the safety of the driver, the local community and the police officers who serve them,” he added.

“I would again appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Milldale Crescent in Curryneirin or in the vicinity of Waterside Police Station on Sunday evening around 10.30pm, to come forward with information on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The incident followed news of an explosion in Strabane last Thursday night, which is being treated as the attempted murder of two policemen, who were patrolling the area when a device detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Another security alert occurred in Strabane on Monday night, which led to a number of people having to leave their homes in the Co Tyrone town.

A police spokesperson later said that object had been declared as nothing untoward but a number of other items were taken away for further examination.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the recent incidents in Derry and Strabane were “futile and reckless”.

She added: “It causes nothing – only chaos and dysfunction to people of this city and also in Strabane.

“I think these actions have no place in today’s society and as political leaders we must call it out when we see it.

“This could have had catastrophic implications. We could have had the loss of life of two police officers.

“These people are in conflict with the community in which they live.”