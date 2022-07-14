‘There are no words to summarise the moments of love...’: tributes at funeral of bonfire builder John Steele

A man who died after falling from a Larne bonfire will never be forgotten, mourners heard at his funeral.

John Steele, who was in his 30s, passed away last Saturday night in the Antiville estate.

A private service for family and close friends was led by Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church minister Ben Preston at Mr Steele's home in Lindara Drive before moving to Larne cemetery.

“This is a family gathering and it’s a family time, yet we appreciate the presence of the wider community today,” said Rev Preston.

Funeral of John Steele from his home in the Antiville area, by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Those wishing to pay their respects to the bonfire builder were invited to stand outside to listen via a speaker system.

The service heard of the father-of-two’s roots in the estate, noting that he had attended school in the area. Mr Steele’s love of motorbikes, fishing and Staffordshire bull terriers was also mentioned.

“It’s clear John was a chap who, when you met once, you would remember him,” added Rev Preston.

“He was always with a hat and shorts on. We share these memories, not to make him a saint or sanitise him, but John was loved by his family and there are no words to summarise the moments of love."

The service also paid tribute to those who were there when Mr Steele fell from the bonfire.

“On that fateful night, more would be asked from you and none of us could imagine the tragedy that could have unfolded. I was there beside you all, your heart breaking as he passed away. John is gone, but he is not forgotten. You will miss him and you will want him here, but you do not carry this alone,” Rev Preston said.

Funeral of John Steele from his home in the Antiville area by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

It was reported that after Mr Steele’s fall, a witness performed CPR on him until paramedic crews arrived. The support and help from those around the bonfire was also acknowledged by the family.

Rev Preston added: “The family would like to thank everyone who tried to help John that evening, the emergency services including the police, the ambulance service and the fire and rescue services.”

He also made reference to some of the comments made online surrounding Mr Steele’s death.

“John’s death has touched so many…this community in Antiville and Craigyhill are so touched by what has happened,” he added.

“I’m sure many of us have seen horrible things in the counter-reaction and reaction to John’s death. Watch John’s death be a catalyst for good, not hatred.”

The service took place just yards away from where the bonfire was located. It was dismantled shortly after his death as a mark of respect, with a vigil taking place to mark Mr Steele’s life on Sunday evening.

The Craigyhill bonfire, which is not to be confused with the Anitville pyre from which Mr Steele fell, made headlines for its attempt to become the tallest bonfire ever built and is also located nearby. The builders later said they finished the bonfire in memory of Mr Steele.

After the service concluded, the Antiville estate watched silently as Mr Steele’s coffin was carried from his home, with mourners becoming emotional as You’ll Never Walk Alone was played. Mr Steele was an avid Liverpool FC fan, with his children wearing the club’s kits at the funeral.

Deputy mayor Beth Adger, who attended the funeral, said she visited the Steele family earlier that morning. She described the scene in Lindara Drive as a “very sad house”.

“The minister spoke well and spoke to the community. The community spirit is clear, and everyone is here to help out the family at this terribly sad time,” she said.

“I passed on my condolences to the family on behalf of the mayor and the chief executive.”

Her comments came after the Belfast Telegraph reported that three days prior to Mr Steele’s death, a former policeman wrote to the council’s interim chief executive, Valerie Watt, warning the council of the risk of falling from bonfires in the area.

Asked about the reaction to Mr Steele’s death, which was touched on by Rev Preston in his sermon, Ms Adger said: “You always get hateful comments everywhere. Those people will have to live with that themselves on their own conscious.” Noting the large crowd gathered around the home of Mr Steele and the procession which followed his coffin, Ms Adger added: “Different communities are here today and that’s how it should be.”