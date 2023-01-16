‘There is a long road to travel’: DUP leader warns EU and UK against ‘sticking plasters’ as talks fail to secure protocol breakthrough

The leader of the DUP has “reminded” the EU and UK Government that the protocol must be replaced with arrangements that “command the support of unionists” in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was responding to a joint statement from the European Union and the British Government after both sides agreed to continue “scoping work” to solve the dispute over the post-Brexit trading mechanism.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said they would continue to search for “potential solutions” in a “constructive and collaborative spirit”.

There had been speculation ahead of their virtual meeting on Monday that the two sides were edging towards a breakthrough, but Downing Street said there are “still gaps”.

Mr Donaldson said new measures are needed to restore Northern Ireland’s economic and constitutional place within the United Kingdom.

“These are negotiations between the European Union and the UK Government,” he said.

“There is a long road to travel.

"We have reminded both sides that progress has only ever been achieved in Northern Ireland when supported by both unionists and nationalists.”

Mr Donaldson said it “is now accepted the protocol is unworkable and caused the collapse of the NI Executive”

"This is not a time for sticking plasters. It’s time for a serious negotiation which deals with the fundamental problem,” he added.

“In July 2021, we set out our policy position in advance of talks between the UK Government and the European Union. We published our seven tests and these tests remain the yardstick that we will use to assess any published outcomes or progress reports in the discussions.

“I am committed to the restoration of Stormont but such a restoration can only be durable if it is built on solid foundations which are supported by unionists and nationalists.”

Following the talks, which Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris joined, Mr Cleverly and Mr Sefcovic released a joint statement saying they had discussed a “range of existing challenges”.

“They agreed that this scoping work for potential solutions should continue in a constructive and collaborative spirit, taking careful account of each other’s legitimate interests,” they said.

Officials could not confirm another meeting had been scheduled, but expected one soon. They did not say whether talks would enter a more intensive phase.

Irish foreign minister Micheal Martin welcomed the “continued positive engagement”, saying the two sides were working “together constructively to find joint solutions”.

An announcement last week that a deal had been reached on sharing real-time data on goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland was seen as a step towards an overall resolution.

The focus on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which could break international law by overriding parts of the treaty signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson, has grown quieter since Rishi Sunak became PM.

Before news came that Monday’s meeting had broken up, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said that “there are still gaps in our position that need to be resolved in order to address the full range of problems created by the protocol”.

The protocol was agreed to by Mr Johnson as prime minister in 2019 as a way of breaking the Brexit deadlock.

In order to avoid a hard border in Ireland, it moved customs and food safety checks and processes to the Irish Sea, creating economic and administrative barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The protocol is opposed by unionist parties, and the DUP is blocking the functioning of the devolved institutions at Stormont in protest at the arrangements.