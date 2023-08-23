‘There is now a wider threat’: NI ex-military spook reacts to suspected assassination of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

A Northern Ireland ex-military intelligence officer has said he believes the implications of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s suspected death could now lead to a “wider threat” after reports the Wagner Group leader has been killed in a aircraft crash.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed a business jet on route from Moscow to St Petersburg had crashed killing all ten passengers on board.

According to unconfirmed media reports, Yevgeny Prigozhin - the leader of private company the Wagner Group, who staged an unsuccessful coup against Vladimir Putin in June, was on board. At the time of reporting, eight bodies have been recovered.

Speaking to this newspaper just hours after the initial reports, Philip Ingram, who is originally from Co Tyrone and served in the Army for 23 years and is now one of the UK’s leading authorities on intelligence operations, said he was surprised “it has taken this long” for something to happen to Prigozhin.

“It highlights the complexity of the relationship between Prigozhin and Putin, and the inner circle which is keeping Moscow going and the tentacles the Wagner Group has within the criminal networks underpinning the politics coming out of Russia,” he said.

“It’s interesting because I’ve heard the reports his right hand man (Dmitry Utkin), the co-founder of the group, was also in the plane and of course, we wait for that to be confirmed, but we could be looking at the entire command unit of the Wagner Group here.

“There is now enough evidence floating around that he was shot down. I’ve seen the unconfirmed images and videos of the aircraft being shot and burning on the ground, there is a lot more to play here.”

Following the suspected death of Prigozhin, Mr Ingram said there will have been contingency plans in place to ensure the continued leadership of the Wagner Group, which originated in 2014 and has links to neo-Nazism.

“Prigozhin is the type of person who would have been sure of plans. You have heavily armed individuals both within Russia, Belarus and also Africa, who will all now be upset now their boss has apparently been killed.

“The impact of the Wagner Group in Africa now will be very interesting, it could be potentially destabilising in certain places because they’ve been propping up some of the governments there to exploit access to the diamond and gold mines there - even oil exports.

“The wider threat now could even be bigger than Prigozhin ever was to Putin, in some other way.”

Mr Ingram added the relationship between Putin and Wagner Group continues to be “strained” following the latter’s infamous coup attempt.

In June, the paramilitary group reported staged a coup against the Krelim after Prigozhin claimed he was dissatisfied with Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and accused the country’s military leaders of handing over "Russian territories to Ukraine”.

“Moscow wants to destroy (the Wagner Group) completely,” Mr Ingram added.

“After the attempted coup, Putin was embarrassed by the man who he essentially made.

"We have to remember Prigozhin started off as a hot dog seller on the streets of St Petersburg then very quickly after meeting Putin went on to become his personal chef, before hatching a deal to supply food to whole Russian military - his power then increased as he was doing more and more in Ukraine.

“There has long been suggestions (Prigozhin) had ambitions to take over from Putin, and that was probably the moment when he sealed his fate. That’s when Putin began to push him away gently, and that’s what has led to the coup and has now led to his possible assassination.”

In this image taken from video released by Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company speaks to a camera at an unknown location. (Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel via AP)

When asked if he had any doubts Putin and the Kremlin were behind the possible aircraft crash, Mr Ingram said he has “no doubt whatsoever”..

“If Prigozhin wasn’t on the aircraft, then it’s likely he’s received some prior knowledge to this - but it’s my belief he was on the aircraft,” he said.

“This is a recognised assassination method Russia has long used beforehand, aircraft crashes are convenient for people who have overstepped the mark. How this will play in Russia and the Russian military command structure will be interesting, because there will be people who were close to Prigozhin,

“(On Wednesday) we already heard again unconfirmed reports, military figures leading the invasion in Ukraine were sacked, there is a lot going on that we don’t know about.

When asked why he believes it took so long for Putin to respond to Prigozhin’s actions in June, Mr Ingram said he believes this was simply down his to criminal underworld connections.

“The networks, and even the political networks are one in the same. (Prigozhin) had connections across the world, and Putin will have wanted have done something to wrestle control over that prior.

"How much he achieved before that at this time, I don’t know, but a very deliberate shooting down would suggest Putin was happy he had as much control as he possible could - or there was nothing else to do, and wanted to send a clear message.”