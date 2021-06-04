There was another way, says Foster as Peter Robinson compares ‘dignified’ Paisley exit to her ‘slaying’

Poots says former leader Robinson ‘out of the loop’Ian Paisley says recollections change over time

Former leader Arlene Foster has hit out at those in the DUP who “haven’t had a conversation” with her since she was removed as leader saying there was an alternative to her brutal ousting, as Edwin Poots also faces more criticism from former leader Peter Robinson.

Edwin Poots hit back at Mr Robinson as being “out of the loop,” after he said Ian Paisley was allowed a “dignified” exit compared to Arlene Foster’s “slaying”.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she would have been open to a conversation about her reign as party leader.

"There was of course another way. Sometimes when I hear people talk about it, they say there was no other way,” she told the media.

"The way to do that was to come and have a conversation with me. As yet I still haven’t had a conversation with those people who decided that my time as leader was up. That of course was disappointing.”

Mr Poots also defended himself against accusations he had u-turned over his policy of boycotting north-south meetings.

It was put to him the central message from his DUP was unchanged from that of Arlene Foster’s. He said he would bring about “incremental change” as opposed to radical reform.

Responding to Peter Robinson’s column in the News Letter, Mr Poots said Mr Robinson didn’t know “exactly what was going on or what has happened”.

Mr Poots told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster: “The only thing different in how things were done whenever Peter became leader to whenever I became leader is that actually the people who made things public were people who were not in the Poots camp.

“That is how that became public. What was good for Peter doesn’t seem to be good for anyone else.”​​​​​

Addressing claims he was not presenting a “radical” change in approach to that of Arlene Foster, the leader responded: "What you are going to see is incremental change, so step by step. We will ensure that the fortunes of the party are better and the fortunes of unionism are better.”

In his column in the News Letter, Mr Robinson described trying to make the process of removing Ian Paisley as “painless as possible” in the period up to March 2008, when the late founder of the party announced his resignation publicly.

He also said those attacking Mr Poots were acting in a self-defeating manner.

Peter Robinson – who succeeded Ian Paisley as Northern Ireland’s First Minister in June 2008 – said there were “similarities” between the removal of Paisley and the recent ousting of Arlene Foster, but added there was a significant difference in the “way they were accomplished”.

“Back then senior members of the party were invited to attend a meeting of DUP Assembly colleagues and when I entered, I immediately noticed that almost all of our group was in the room,” said Peter Robinson.

“I was told that for his own sake and legacy, and in the interests of the party, Ian needed to retire.

Former DUP leader Peter Robinson

“For months leading up to this meeting I had resisted requests from individuals and small groups of members who wanted me to ask him to go.

“At the meeting there was recognition of the massive service he had given to the party and country and the many sacrifices he and his family had made.

“It was agreed that everything should be done to make the process as painless as possible.”

Arlene Foster was removed as leader of the DUP in April, after a letter of no-confidence was signed by the majority of DUP representatives, something Mr Robinson states he did not wish to do with Ian Paisley in an effort not “to be cruel”.

The former leader’s son and North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley Jr, recently suggested the removal of his father “killed” him, adding it “broke his heart”.

The BBC’s The View reported on Thursday that in response to Peter Robinson’s description of this time, the MP said there was “nothing new” in Mr Robinson’s comments and that “accounts are going to differ” over his father’s removal as leader.

Mr Robinson said: “I judged that it would be less hurtful if he was to make the assessment and decision himself without any demand being handed over, so I suggested that he should take his own soundings and perhaps he could ask his son or one of his advisors to speak to Assembly members and report to him.”

“A few days later he asked to meet with us and said he wished to remain in office until after a planned international investment conference had taken place which was some months away.

“Within days Ian spoke to the media about his intention to retire and no party member ever leaked the existence of the petition seeking his retirement – indeed Nigel and I shredded it so that nobody would later find out.”

Comparing that time to the removal of Mrs Foster, Mr Robinson described the “slaying” of her time as leader as “unnecessary and vindictive” and described the “revenge” of Edwin Poots’ camp as having the potential to “destroy the party” and lead people to consider if the DUP are “still capable of leading unionism”.