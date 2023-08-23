‘They are not going to win’: Dunmurry mosque leader’s defiant message after Nazi flags erected

The PSNI confirmed they had received a report of a number of flags having been erected in the Ashley Park area

Imam and president of the Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry, Jamal Iweida. Picture by Peter Morrison.

Imam Jamal Iweida said the erection of these flags "was an act of intimidation" and said the development is "deeply worrying".

The erection of Nazi flags outside a mosque in west Belfast has brought fear into the hearts of all those who worship there, its leader has said.

Three banners bearing swastikas and the SS logo were placed outside Iqraa Mosque in the Ashley Park area of Dunmurry after 10pm on Tuesday.

They were discovered by a woman and her children as they arrived for morning prayers at around 5.30am on Wednesday.

Police are treating the incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Jamal Iweida, imam and president of Iqraa Mosque, said many users have been volunteering over the past few days to spruce up the building and its surroundings. He fears that increased activity has brought unwanted attention.

"This was an act of intimidation and it is extremely worrying,” Mr Iweida said.

"Everyone who uses the centre, which includes many young people, is concerned by what has happened. Parents are very worried about the safety of their children and a lot of people are scared.”

The appearance of the flags comes weeks after members of the faith community expressed concern about negative “right wing” comments being made on social media. It is not known if there is a link.

Mr Iweida said it feels like members have been watched as he warned that the message which the culprits sought to send cannot not be misunderstood.

"These symbols are very strong and aggressive,” he said.

"Everyone knows what they mean and what they represent. It is the absolute embodiment of racism, and in this case, Islamophobia.

"Those who put these flags up knew exactly what they were doing, what the symbols mean and the fear that they instill in people.”

The busy centre is used for daily prayers, with worshippers from across Belfast and beyond attending five times a day.

It also runs a supplementary school in addition to hosting a range of community activities.

Members have also been looking forward to hosting a long-planned community day, which will take place on Sunday.

A cherry picker, which was on-site to help volunteers carry out maintenance work, was used to remove the flags as worshippers arrived at dawn.

Mr Iweida added: "The increased activity may have brought attention to us. That is very sad if that’s the case.”

The leader, who is hopeful nearby CCTV footage will help catch the culprits, praised the quick response of local residents who have been deeply disturbed by what has happened.

"The vast majority of locals share our concerns and have gone out of their way to express disgust at these flags and show us support,” Mr Iweida said.

"This is a very quiet and peaceful area where everyone lives in harmony. We are reassured by the response of locals and politicians who have made it clear that this type of behaviour is unacceptable.”

And his message for those behind the act of hate?

"They are not going to win. We must all say no to these people.”

Police outside the Iqraa Mosque, Dunmurry on Wednesday morning

Some worshippers have described how the symbols invoked memories of the deadly attack at two mosques in New Zealand four years ago.

Lone gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant (28) was sentenced to life in jail for killing 51 Muslims in Christchurch.

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker described the appearance of “racist symbols” outside a place of worship as “deeply concerning” and branded it “a clear and outrageous attempt to create fear and intimidate people”.

“There is no place for this type of behaviour in our society,” he added.

“I would urge anyone with information on the erection of these flags to bring it forward to the police. Political and community leaders must stand together to continue building a safe, welcoming and inclusive society for all.”

The regional director of Amnesty International condemned the “shameful attempt to harass and intimidate”.

Patrick Corrigan said he has been in contact with the local Muslim community to show solidarity.

“I know the good people of Dunmurry will stand with their neighbours at the mosque,” he said.

“The erection of these Nazi flags is just the latest in a long line of incidents designed to instill fear in the Muslim community in Northern Ireland.

"We only have to think of the severed pig's head and the mob dressed in Ku Klux Klan outfits outside the Islamic centre in Newtownards, and the devastating arson attacks on the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association which forced them from their home in south Belfast.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll also condemned the “fascism” on display and warned that the “horrendous and racist act” has no place here.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to contact 101, quoting reference number 360 of 23/08/23.