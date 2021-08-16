They are teaching our children to hate: Police Federation hits out at Derry’s Bogside bonfire with Ronan Kerr poster

DUP, Sinn Fein, SDLP, Alliance and UUP also condemned weekend scenes in Derry

The body that represents rank-and-file police officers has appealed for leadership to put an end to the practice of placing offensive materials on bonfires.

Police Federation chairman Mark Lindsay said naming murdered police officer Ronan Kerr on a pyre in Londonderry on Sunday was a “deep insult to his memory and an appalling indictment of some sections of our society”.

“Those who attach these stomach-churning posters really are devoid of any shred of decency,” he said.

"Society needs to realise that older more influential people are passing on their hatred and vile actions to impressionable children who are often seen helping at bonfire sites. Put simply, they are teaching children to hate which is particularly abhorrent and reprehensible.”

Poppy wreaths from war memorials were also placed on the pyre in Meenan Square in the Bogside, as well as British, Orange Order, loyalist, Parachute Regiment and Israeli flags.

The bonfire bore several names, including that of Mr Kerr (25), who died 10 years ago after a booby-trap bomb exploded under his car outside his home near Omagh. Police Chief Constable Simon Byrne was also referenced.

The bonfire was erected to mark the Feast of Assumption and mark internment.

Police are investigating saying it was “aware of a banner… making threats towards police officers and a member of the public".

Mr Lindsay added: “This is clearly a hate crime. It is designed to intimidate and is deeply insulting to the vast majority of our society who support policing.

“We have seen a trend where bonfires on both sides of our community become vehicle for hate messages. This has to stop and those in positions of responsibility need to work to eradicate this abhorrent practice.

“It’s also worth reminding those responsible for the Galliagh bonfire, that the Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary is an occasion to be marked with solemnity, respect and love for one another and not this anti-Christian and irrational hatred of fellow human beings who work to safeguard people and make Northern Ireland a better place for all of us.”

The bonfire was built on land earmarked for a regeneration project to be funded by the Executive Office.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was “dreadful” for the family of Mr Kerr and he hoped there would be widespread condemnation.

Sir Jeffrey told Good Morning Ulster on Monday that he had previously spoken out against offensive material being placed on bonfires ahead of the Twelfth.

"I’ve encouraged people not to desecrate flags, and posters and symbols but putting the name of murdered PSNI officer Ronan Kerr on a bonfire and thinking of the harm, the hurt and the pain that causes his family. It is absolutely dreadful,” he said.

"And I would say to the police that we must have the lowest tolerance level of this kind of behaviour. I hope the police will seek to identify the people that have done that.”

The bonfire in Derry

He added: "It is a hate crime. It is a criminal offence what has happened and it should not be tolerated. It is disgraceful and I hope it gains widespread condemnation and community representatives in those areas seek to use their influence to prevent this sort of thing from happening again in the future.”

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown also condemned the incident, and urged people to work with the police.

He said: “I deeply regret that one of last night’s bonfires included a banner referring to Constable Ronan Kerr who was murdered 10 years ago. Such an action is highly offensive to the family of Constable Kerr and an affront to many both in the local community and further afield.

“Every society needs an accountable police service. I encourage everyone to work together so that our police service is representative of the community it serves.”

Speaking on Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan show, UUP leader Doug Beattie said the images from the bonfire were “disgraceful and disgusting”, stressing it was an attempt to “antagonise the other side”.

"I have long said that we do not need to see flags or effigies, or things like wreaths, or headstones or anything else put on a bonfire of any shape or form,” he insisted.

"And I have said that repeatedly, whether those bonfires are in July or in August… It is promotion of hate and these people who promote hate have no place in our society.”

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan also described the scenes at the bonfire as “disgraceful”, adding: "These displays of sectarianism and hate have no place in our society and are not representative of the local community.

"This was in stark contrast to the many excellent community events held throughout the area organised by the Gasyard Feile and supported by community organisations which were widely supported.”

She added: "It is time these illegal bonfires which promote hatred come to an end once and for all."

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said he was “disgusted and horrified”.

He added: “I condemn this bonfire as I have with others in the past, no matter what side of the community they are on. We have moved far beyond the hateful, sectarian and discriminatory days of the past. Let’s keep it that way and weed out the hatred in society espoused by the few.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry condemned it as “disgusting. Pure sectarian hatred”.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “An evidence-gathering operation was in place during this incident, and we will now review this to establish if any offences occurred."