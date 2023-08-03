‘They’re up a creek without a paddle’: Lord Empey on DUP leaked email fallout

A former UUP leader has said he believes Sir Jeffrey Donaldson knew his email, which warned DUP members about briefing against the party, would be leaked.

Lord Empey said he “couldn’t imagine” former DUP leaders Ian Paisley and Peter Robinson “putting out statements like that.”

“I think the underlying issue is that Sir Jeffrey and his colleagues realise they are up the creek without a paddle,” he said, speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

As reported by the Belfast Telegraph earlier this week, Sir Jeffrey has accused some of his own party colleagues of briefing against the DUP, damaging its electoral prospects and harming the Union in a leaked email to members.

In the document, he claimed these individuals “manufacture” attacks which are “driven more by an effort to gain media coverage or advance their personal agenda than any desire to advance Northern Ireland”.

Lord Empey said the party has “painted themselves into a corner with their issues about the Northern Ireland Protocol and Windsor Framework.”

“It’s going to be difficult to extradite themselves from this position. (Sir Jeffrey) knows we’ve got to get going and his policies aren’t working,” he said.

“His colleagues aren’t prepared to budge and therefore the future of Stormont is hanging in the balance.”

Lord Empey pointed to ongoing issues with the health services as matters which need “dealt with” and something his party, the UUP, wishes to address in “different ways”.

Asked if he knew the DUP leader would know the email would be leaked and who it was aimed at, Lord Empey said: “When you’re sending an email out to hundreds of people, you know certainly well it’s going to be leaked, no one is that naïve.

“The fact he made a decision to do it showing problems, it’s very hard to put the genie back in the bottle.

“It takes an awful long time to fix (the issues).”

He also said Sammy Wilson’s recent praise of the Good Friday Agreement to those of Cyprus demonstrated there was a “huge amount of instability within the DUP.”

“I accept that the Protocol and the Framework pose a threat to the union, I was on the committee which produced the report outlining this, the way to fix things is the next negotiation in 2025 and that gives us an opportunity to prepare a proper alternative, which would be done better with unionist ministers in Stormont, to address the problems,” he added.