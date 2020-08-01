Thief attempts to steal ATM after ram-raiding Craigavon shop

Police are hunting a thief who attempted to steal an ATM machine after ram-raiding a shop in Craigavon.

Police were called to the scene on Lurgan Road at 10.35pm on Friday after a black Opel Antara car reversed a number of times into the shutters of the premises, causing extensive damage to the shop front.

A masked man then got out of the car and entered the shop before attempting to remove the in-store ATM, without success.

The male then left in the vehicle, which has since been recovered in the Parkmore area of Craigavon.

The suspect who entered the shop is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded top with the hood pulled up, white shoes and tartan trousers with large checks - red and white - and either dark blue or black.

Detective Sergeant McCarragher said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Lurgan Road area last night just before or after 10:30pm and witnessed this incident to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who believes they saw the Opel Antara in the area or who has information about its movements after it was reported stolen earlier in the day from the Churchill Place area of Waringstown to call detectives in Lurgan on 101 and quote reference number 2240 of 31/07/20."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org