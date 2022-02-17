Thief ‘brazenly’ stole £270 worth of groceries on her way to a probation meeting, court told

A convicted thief “brazenly” stole £270 worth of groceries on her way to a probation meeting, a court has heard.

Amanda Orr (47) stopped off at a Tesco store on Belfast’s Lisburn Road to carry out the raid before her scheduled appointment.

The mother-of-three, from Garron Crescent in the city, was warned she may be sent to prison for the latest theft.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Orr went into the supermarket on November 4 last year, filled a trolley with meat and other food products, and then left without making any attempt to pay.

Police were alerted after she loaded the stolen goods into a Ford Puma parked outside.

The haul, with a total value of £270.59, was then recovered from the vehicle.

During a sentencing hearing Deputy District Judge Liam McStay cited Orr’s three previous theft convictions.

Referring to the circumstances of the latest incident, he said: “This was a fairly brazen offence committed on the way to a probation meeting.”

Defence barrister Conan Rea, instructed by solicitor Mark Austin, acknowledged the apparent escalation in his client’s behaviour.

“She is in a precarious position and the court’s patience may come to an end,” he accepted.

But Mr McStay indicated that point may have already been reached.

“The question is, has she now triggered a custody sentence,” he said.

Adjourning the case to allow separate proceedings to be dealt with, the judge directed Orr to attend court again in a week’s time.

He added: “I’m going to look at the circumstances and consider whether I’m going to put her in immediate custody.”