Thieves armed with knives raid home of 83-year-old Belfast woman

Thieves have raided the home of an 83-year-old woman in what police said was a terrifying ordeal for her and the two others in the home.

Two masked men armed with knives forced their way into a home in the Westrock Gardens area of Belfast just before midnight on Wednesday. Three women were in the property at the time aged 57, 62 and 83

One of the men dragged the 57-year-old into the kitchen, whilst the 62-year-old was held down by the other male who demanded money and medication, police said.

The two men made off with jewellery, a safe and a sum of cash.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims, two of them suffered minor injuries during the incident," Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said.

“The two males are described as being in their mid-20s, both wearing light blue jackets, grey bottoms and medical masks and gloves.

"Enquiries are underway, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information about this incident which could assist with our investigation to contact detectives in Belfast quoting reference number 1850 of 10/06/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."