Thieves hold knife to Hillsborough woman’s throat during burglary

A woman has been threatened with a knife following an aggravated burglary in Hillsborough on Saturday.

The incident happened at home in Governors Gate at around 10.45pm.

Two men were reported to have entered the property and demanded money from the owner.

Police said one of the intruders held the weapon to the woman’s throat before the men ransacked the house.

PSNI Detective Inspector Snoddy said: “A sum of cash, a watch and a mobile phone were taken before the men fled from the scene.

“Efforts are ongoing to identify those involved and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2094 of 30/10/21.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”