Thieves stole money from Armagh woman’s car as she visited granddaughter’s grave

We haven’t seen her this traumatised since Eva’s death in 2015, says victim’s family

Tracy Hughes with her niece, Eva, who died in 2015

A woman was left traumatised after cruel thieves broke into her car as she visited her granddaughter’s grave.

A sum of money was taken from 60-year-old Geraldine Toal’s vehicle in Keady last Saturday.

Thieves targeted her car while she was visiting the grave of her granddaughter, Eva Tomney, who died aged seven in 2015 after a battle with illness.

Geraldine’s daughter, Tracy Hughes, said her mother would visit the grave daily, and that a “substantial” sum of money had been taken.

“Mummy does errands for people around the town who are maybe not in a fit condition to do it themselves,” she added.

“So, she had a large quantity of money that didn’t belong to her in her bag and also a large quantity that did, which was withdrawn the previous day from her personal savings to pay a bill.

“Mummy was making her way back towards the car and came out of the graveyard when she felt crunching under her feet.

“When she looked down, she was standing on broken glass. At the same time, she put her hand on the car door to open it and the remainder of the glass fell around her hand.

“It was only then that she realised it was her car [that had been broken into].

“She saw the door had been prised open with what we are guessing was a crowbar or similar device.”

Geraldine’s vehicle had been parked in a row of cars owned by people attending Mass at the nearby St Patrick’s Church.

The PSNI said it had recovered a stolen mobile phone and that enquiries were ongoing.

“Police are investigating a report of a theft from a car in St Patrick’s Street, Keady, on Saturday, February 25,” it added.

“It was reported that at around 6.30pm, a window of a parked grey Volkswagen Jetta car was smashed and a sum of money and a mobile phone taken.

“The phone was later found on the Tassagh Road at its junction with the Ballybrolly Road.”

Eva Tomney (7) died in December 2015

Tracy said her mum had been deeply affected by the incident. She added: “I’ve not seen her this traumatised since we lost Eva. All she kept saying was that she’s not even safe to visit Eva’s resting place, which is the only thing that brings her peace in life.

“She feels very unsafe and vulnerable as a result of this. It’s really devastating to bury a child, and now visiting the grave has been forever tainted.

“It just feels unbelievable to me that humanity behaves like this, that we’re at a place where people don’t care how difficult life is for others and have no regard in adding to that pain.”

The PSNI said: “Enquiries into are ongoing. Officers would ask anyone with any information, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact them in Armagh on 101.

“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”