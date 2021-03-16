Thieves use hammer to break through wall and steal till from Newry shop

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a shop in Newry.

Police are hunting two men after a burglary at a shop in Newry in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police received a report that two males gained entry to the premises in the William Street area at around 3am on Monday morning after using a hammer to break through a rear wall.

The pair made off with the till which contained a sum of money

Inspector Darren Hardy said: "Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during this period of time to contact us on 101, quoting reference 240 of 15/03/21."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/