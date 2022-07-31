Third arrest made by PSNI in Victor Hamilton murder probe

A third arrest has been made by police investigating the murder of Victor Hamilton (63) in Ballymena.

On Sunday the PSNI confirmed a 33-year-old man has been arrested in the Portadown area on suspicion of the murder and remains in police custody.

The victim’s body was discovered on the driveway of his home on Orkney Drive on Wednesday.

Local reports said Mr Hamilton had been stabbed.

A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were previously being held by police and remain in custody at this time.

It is understood he was originally from Carrickfergus and had only moved to Ballymena recently after becoming homeless.

A vigil for the deceased took place on Thursday evening and was led by Pastor Thomas Todd from nearby Ballykeel Pentecostal Church.

The clergyman said the many people taking part in the walk from the church to the scene of the murder wanted to pay their respects to the family – even though Mr Hamilton was not particularly well known.

"Obviously he has a family somewhere, there are people who care about him, and just to show that the estate is in shock and also people don't want this to be a representation of people in the area," Mr Todd added.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Wednesday, July 27 have made a third arrest in the early hours of Sunday, July 31.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the Portadown area on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.

“A 29-year-old man, arrested in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh on Thursday, July 28 and a 23-year-old woman, arrested in the Belfast area on Friday, July 29, also remain in custody.

“Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist them with their enquiries to call 101 and quote reference number 273 of 27/07/22.”