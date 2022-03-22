Third gorse fire for NI this week as blaze reported on Black Mountain

Gorse fires have been reported on Cave Hill, Black Mountain and the Mourne Mountains this week. Pic: PACEMAKER

Fire crews are responding to third report of a gorse fire in Northern Ireland this week.

Around 3.47pm on Tuesday, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a gorse fire on Black Mountain which overlooks west Belfast.

Four appliances responded to the fire, two from Springfield, one from Westland and one from Whitla.

The situation is described as ongoing and the public have been advised to avoid the area.

Early on Tuesday morning, six fire appliances were also called to a gorse fire close to Hilltown in the Mourne Mountains.

The alarm was raised at 6.39am with firefighters using beaters to tackle the fire.

On Monday night, fire crews had also monitored another gorse fire on Cavehill but said there was no risk of damage to properties in the area.