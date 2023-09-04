Third man arrested in connection with Co Tyrone hijacking and security alert

A third man has been arrested in connection with a hijacking and subsequent security alert in Co Tyrone.

The 41-year-old was apprehended by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit following searches in Omagh on Monday.

He has been detained under the Terrorism Act.

Two men arrested earlier on Monday, both aged 57, remain in custody.

During the incident on May 6, a man’s car was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road.

A suspicious object was then placed in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf - and he was forced to travel to the Derry Road area, abandoning the car outside Omagh Police Station.

The police station and some homes in Omagh were evacuated. A large cordon was in place around the Derry Road.

The grounds of a nearby church were searched, leading to Sunday Mass being cancelled.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: “Our investigation continues and I would ask anyone with information which could be of assistance with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2015 06/05/2023, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1.”