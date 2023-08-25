Third man arrested over Belfast assault as man who suffered head injuries remains in critical condition

A third man has been arrested following a serious assault that resulted in a man being hospitalised for serious head injuries.

The attack, which occurred at the Bradbury Place area of Belfast on Thursday, was reported to police shortly before 6.30am.

It was reported that two men were assaulted inside a property by a number of men. A man, aged in his 20s, was reported to have been assaulted with a weapon and was taken to hospital for serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

A second man, aged in his 40s, was also reported to have been assaulted and received minor injuries.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody. Two other men, aged 35 and 26 and arrested as part of the ongoing investigation, also remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Angus said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we would to anyone with any information to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 257 of 24/08/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .”