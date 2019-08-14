Third night of violence in lead-up to Derry bonfire

Trouble flared in the Bogside on Monday night with PSNI officers out in force

Efforts are continuing to restore calm after three nights of attacks on the Memorial Hall by youths congregating in the Bogside area of Londonderry.

On Monday night up to 40 youths threw petrol bombs, stones and paint bombs over the City Walls at the Memorial Hall.

They also blocked Fahan Street, which leads from the Bogside into the city centre.

It was the third consecutive night of disturbances in Derry.

Residents are worried these attacks will be peak tomorrow when a large bonfire is lit.

Local SDLP councillor John Boyle said he believes the attacks by young people are being orchestrated by a sinister element of adults.

Residents were reluctant to voice their fears on the record, but Philomena Moore reflected the view of many when she said she felt scared.