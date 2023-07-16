Third person arrested after house damaged in Limavady arson

A third person has been arrested after an arson attack on a property in Limavady’s Drumachose Park on Friday.

Several neighbouring properties had to be evacuated following the incident and the house was left badly damaged.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning and has since been charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent and burglary.

A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman arrested on Friday have also been charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent and burglary.

All three are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.