Third suspect arrested in Liam Christie murder probe

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Liam Christie.

The suspect was detained in Antrim of Friday afternoon and is also being quizzed by detectives over firearms offences.

Christie (44) was shot eight times at close range in a house on Craighill in the town on Thursday October, 20.

The father of three had only moved into the property in the Ballycraigy estate a few weeks before he was killed.

A neighbour mistook gunshots at around 2am for fireworks.

The victim’s body was discovered at 9am and a murder inquiry got underway.

A 44-year-old suspect has already appeared in court after being charged with murder.

Another 43-year-old suspect has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said the investigation into the “appalling murder” is ongoing as he appeal to the public for information.

“We are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday 19th October and 12pm on Thursday 20th October.

“If you have any footage or any other information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call detectives on 101 and quote reference 310 20/10/22.”