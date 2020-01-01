This is one battle I'm not going to win: Heartbreaking final message of acclaimed barman Christian Grey before he took own life at 29

Christian Grey behind the bar at the Galgorm Resort in 2014

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to a popular Co Antrim former barman on social media after he took his own life on Monday.

Just hours before his death Christian Grey from Ballymena had spoken of his mental health issues on Facebook.

Mr Grey's grandmother posted on Facebook in the early hours of Tuesday morning that he had gone missing from the Tobernaveen mental health centre in Antrim.

After learning of his death, she wrote: "We, his family, are all devastated."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that police had received a report of the sudden death of a man in the Steeple Road area of Antrim on Monday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

In a Facebook post Mr Grey uploaded on Monday evening, the 29-year-old wrote that he had spent the last seven months receiving treatment for bipolar disorder.

"It's something I've struggled with for years now and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," he continued. "Unfortunately, this is a battle I'm not going to win."

He said he didn't believe he was taking his own life, but that his illness had taken it from him.

The former Ballymena Academy and Cambridge House Grammar School pupil previously worked in the Galgorm Resort, where he was nominated for the Northern Ireland Bartender of the Year award in 2014.

In 2012 the former barman made headlines after changing his name from Gary Crawford to Christian Grey - the main character in the best-selling Fifty Shades Of Grey books and movies.

Speaking at the time of his award nomination, Mr Grey said he changed his name via deed poll because he didn't like his own name.

"It wasn't because I was a fan of Fifty Shades," he said.

"In fact, when I read the first 10 or 12 chapters I found them quite boring. But I thought it would be a laugh and Christian Grey is my legal name now. It's on my passport and all my official documents. Even my parents think it's funny."

Mr Grey was one of six nominees for the title at the annual Pubs Of Ulster awards in 2014.

After gaining three good A-level results, he could have gone to university but said he "fell in love" with working behind the bar because he was a people person.

Following his promotion to the role of supervisor at the Galgorm, Mr Grey outlined his dreams of one day owning his own bar and restaurant.

"I think anyone with ambition would like to do that, but I'm not in any rush," he said at the time. "I'm only in my early 20s and who knows what the future might hold for me here."

He added: "I think it's a great career. I certainly don't want to work anywhere else."

The management and staff at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort said they were saddened by the news of his death. "A number of us had the pleasure of working alongside Christian during his time here at the resort and we will keep fond memories of him," a spokesperson for the hotel said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."

If you or anyone close to you is affected by any issues in this article, please contact the Samaritans free on 116123 or Lifeline on 080 8808 8000.