‘This stuff would certainly not give you wings’: PSNI seize drugs hidden in Red Bull can

Posting an image on social media with the caption “This stuff would certainly not give you wings,” small bags containing white powder are seen beside a red bull that was used to hide them.

With the drugs worth an estimated £500, the PSNI said a man was taken into custody after being arrested for possession of Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He is now waiting for “a date with the magistrate”.