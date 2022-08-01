‘This stuff would certainly not give you wings’: PSNI seize drugs hidden in Red Bull can
Allan Preston
Police in Lisburn have seized “a significant quantity of drugs” hidden inside a drinks can.
Posting an image on social media with the caption “This stuff would certainly not give you wings,” small bags containing white powder are seen beside a red bull that was used to hide them.
With the drugs worth an estimated £500, the PSNI said a man was taken into custody after being arrested for possession of Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
He is now waiting for “a date with the magistrate”.