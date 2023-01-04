‘This was for Adam’: Banbridge hiking group successfully scale Kilimanjaro to raise money in memory of 9-year-old Adam Watson

A card with Adam Watson on top of Mount Kilimanjaro Credit: Hiking For Little Heroes, Kilimanjaro Facebook

A Banbridge hiking group have successfully climbed to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in memory of nine-year-old Adam Watson who died from cancer last year.

The Hiking for Little Heroes shared an update during the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, saying “mission complete” and that the 24 men from Banbridge Orange Hall were all safe.

In a later post on social media, the arduous journey on day six of the trek was detailed further, including strong winds, altitude sickness and an exhausting descent down from the top.

Adam passed away from an aggressive form of leukaemia in August last year.

The boy was the inspiration behind his family’s charity B-Positive, supporting those with the disease, after his own battle with the condition when he was diagnosed at the age of seven in 2019.

Writing on social media, the group said: “Kilimanjaro Is a brute of a mountain, we first stepped foot on it 6 days ago and we have walked over 70km to reach the top and back down again.

"The first 5 days was extremely enjoyable and picturesque but the summit climb was the hardest thing any of us have ever done, it was far steeper than any of us had ever thought plus the body just isn't equipped to be at them heights with the lack of oxygen.

"The group is very fatigued and will probably take a few days to finally hit home the achievement of climbing Kilimanjaro.

“Hiking for Little Heroes was more than just climbing a mountain, it was about raising money and awareness for children's cancer charities. We done this for 1 special Little boy Adam Watson and we are proud to have been able to do so in his memory.

“This was for Adam.”

So far Hiking for Little Heroes has raised over £230,000 for children's cancer charities across Northern Ireland.

The funds raised by the men will go to a number of causes, including The Children Cancer Unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Angel Wishes, Cancer Fund For Children and B Positive.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit their JustGiving page here