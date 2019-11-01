Those behind IRA graffiti at David Black murder scene 'sick, vile and sad', says son

The graffiti was sprayed on a sign next to the scene

A DUP councillor whose prison guard father was murdered seven years ago said his family have been left shocked after IRA graffiti appeared on a road sign next to the scene on Friday.

Kyle Black (27) had accompanied family members to lay flowers at the scene of the murder of father of two David Black (52) from Cookstown, who was the first prison officer to be killed since the ceasefire.

“This morning we visited the place where dad was murdered to lay flowers,” said Kyle, now a DUP representative on Mid-Ulster Council.

“We were shocked and saddened to see ‘IRA’ graffiti spray painted on a road sign beside the spot.‬

“To stop on a busy motorway to do this shows how sick, vile and sad individuals they are.

“I would urge the people who did this to Let go of their hate.”

“I have to thank our party MLA Carla Lockhart for organising to have the graffiti removed.”

Mr Black had been driving to work in Maghaberry Prison on November 1, 2012, when he was murdered by dissident republicans, who fired shots from another car close to the Lurgan turn off on the M1.

It’s not the first time the family of David Black have been targeted.

In August David Black’s name appeared on an anti-internment bonfire in Newry, which also mocked the Narrow Water massacre in which 18 soldiers were killed in an IRA ambush in 1979.

His name also appeared alongside murdered PSNI officer Stephen Carroll on a similar bonfire in Londonderry in August 2018.

The trial of Dungannon man Damien McLaughlin, the only person charged in connection with the murder, collapsed in court in June 2018.