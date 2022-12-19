Those behind north coast petrol bomb attacks must be brought to justice, says MLA

Only ‘good fortune’ that no one has been killed, as PSNI reveals 15 incidents on north coast in just seven months

Independent East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has said the attacks were 'incredibly dangerous'

The scene at Mossvale Park, Coleraine following a petrol bomb incident in July

The perpetrators of petrol bomb attacks on the north coast this year must be brought to justice, an MLA for the area has said.

Between April and October, the PSNI recorded a total of 15 incidents involving petrol bombs within the Causeway Coast and Glens policing district.

Eleven incidents took place in Coleraine, with one in Portrush during July, and three others in Ballymoney during February, August and October.

The data shows a marked increase in the number of petrol bomb incidents in 2022, with just seven recorded between 2019 and 2021.

Police confirmed a total of five arrests had been made in relation to the petrol bomb attacks.

“To date, police have made three arrests in relation to petrol bomb incidents across the district,” said a spokesperson.

“CID have carried out two arrests under the Terrorism Act (2000) and these persons were interviewed in connection with a series of petrol bomb incidents in the district.

“Both were released following questioning.”

Police also confirmed a man in his 20s remained on police bail in connection with a petrol bomb incident at Glenvara Drive, Coleraine on June 20, 2022.

Two petrol bombs — including one burning in the front garden — were discovered during the incident, which was reported to police at around 12.05am that morning.

The occupants of the property were unharmed, but significant damage was caused to the front door and the living room window was smashed.

Police confirmed the man was “currently on police bail pending further enquiries”.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden said it was only through “sheer good fortune” that no one sustained major injury during the incidents.

“Apart from the incredibly dangerous and life-threatening nature of these attacks on those targeted, they also create fear across communities,” she said.

“Thankfully, the attacks seem to have tailed off, but the perpetrators must still be brought to justice. The police are operating with limited staff and resources, but given the nature of these crimes, efforts to prevent and prosecute these attacks must continue so that the community is given confidence they are being pursued.

“These kinds of crimes are difficult to anticipate, but given their seriousness, and the possibility that future attacks could cause serious harm or death, it is vital we are doing all we can to prevent any re-emergence of this trend.

“Police also need the help of the community to best do their jobs. Information and witnesses are needed — both from those who saw anything relevant first-hand or have recorded video.

“I will be writing to local police seeking an update on the investigation.”

With no petrol bomb incidents occurring in the district since October, local PUP councillor Russell Watton said things had now quietened down, but raised concern at the lack of charges.

“There are a lot of unmarked cars floating about and everything seems to be quieter now, which I’m glad to see,” he said.

“But they have made no charges yet. Unless they are going to catch someone red-handed, they are not going to get them at all.”