Thousands gather to enjoy the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at Hillsborough Castle

Edith Moore and Rachel Mooney, right, visiting Hillsborough Castle for the Jubilee celebration

In the village of Hillsborough in Co Down, thousands of families were partying like it was 1953 as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It comes as a colourful extended weekend of royal festivities are taking place right across Northern Ireland.

An estimated 10,000 visitors are expected to visit the beautifully landscaped grounds of Hillsborough Castle this week, the Queen’s official residence in Northern Ireland, to enjoy the “once in a lifetime” milestone.

On Thursday, the official proceedings began with a 42-gun salute outside the castle to the delight of crowds relishing a long weekend of pageantry and picnics.

Inside the grounds, the 1950s theme saw many dressing in period clothes to reflect the time of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

In the walled gardens, a “Coronation Street” front garden was among the lavish floral displays specially created using the popular blooms from the time.

In the main grounds, children delighted in playing 1950s street games and enjoying a spin on a traditional fairground carousel.

For many, the significance of the Platinum Jubilee is intertwined with the story of their own family lives across multiple generations.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Hillsborough native and Women’s Institute member Salfran Sinnerton (84) spoke of how her father had been a butler at Hillsborough Castle often attending to royal visitors.

"I was here yesterday with our Women’s Institute stall and today I’m meeting the family to go in for a picnic,” she said.

"I’m very proud to be here and to have reached this weekend, and seeing the Queen at 96 is fantastic.

"My father actually was a butler in Hillsborough Castle. As children we were able to go in without restrictions as there has been in recent years.

"So sometimes at weekends we managed to look out from the pantry and see the royals dining. It was fantastic, great childhood memories.

"I know he served many of the royal family through the years except for Princess Diana.

"So he came there to work as a young lad and fell in love with my mother who was Hillsborough born and bred.”

Diane Allum (55) from Lambeg was visiting with her daughter Kayleigh Phillips (21) and granddaughter Taylor Hamill (11).

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said.

"I’ve just realised that not only will I never see another Platinum Jubilee in my lifetime, neither will my daughter or granddaughter. That’s just pretty unique.”

Edith Moore, (59), from Newtownards was visiting along with her son’s partner Rachel Mooney (27).

Ms Moore said: "It was absolutely brilliant, it was really well presented and the craft stalls were gorgeous.

"For me it’s a very much a celebration of how long Her Majesty has been on the throne, and it’s beautiful to see everyone coming out as well.

"I loved seeing all the old teapots from the 1950s."

Hillsborough resident Jack Hanna (26) was taking a walk outside the castle gates with a regal-looking Great Dane named Roo.

“I gather it’s Royal Hillsborough now. The town is always really well presented, it is one of the most prestigious towns in Northern Ireland so it’s really nice,” he said.

Asked what the Jubilee meant to him, he said: “To be honest I don’t really follow the royals, but people do come here from far and wide to see her and all the royals when they come to visit.

"So it definitely brings a lot of buzz to the town.”

Overseeing events inside the grounds was Claire Woods, Gardens Manager for Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

"We really wanted to give people an opportunity to look back on the 70 years and an opportunity to dress up and find out a little bit more about what happened in the Coronation itself.

"For the older generation they can have a little bit of nostalgia, and for younger people they can look back and realise things were a bit different and generally much simpler.”